"A wide was purposely bowled so that the century is not scored" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Virat Kohli's knock in India's World Cup 2023 win vs Bangladesh

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Virat Kohli for scoring a seemingly impossible century in India's World Cup 2023 win against Bangladesh.

The Bangla Tigers set the Men in Blue a 257-run target in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Kohli then smashed an unbeaten 103 off 97 deliveries as Rohit Sharma and company overhauled the target with seven wickets and 51 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif praised Kohli for scoring an improbable century, that too despite Nasum Ahmed seemingly intentionally bowling a ball down the leg side to deny him the milestone. He elaborated:

"I won't be able to forget this century throughout my life because 169 runs were required for a win when he walked out to bat. Too many runs weren't left, a century couldn't have been scored at all, but he came and scored 103 not out."

The former India batter added:

"It was extremely enjoyable to watch his batting. He took last-ball singles to retain the strike. That also shows his smartness. A wide was purposely bowled so that the century is not scored. It was the bowler's plan. How can a spinner bowl a wide?"

India needed two runs for a win and Kohli required three runs for a century when Nasum fired the ball down the leg side. However, the on-field umpire didn't signal a wide as Kohli seemed to have moved outside the leg stump before the ball was delivered. The former Indian skipper then hit a six to reach his hundred.

"He didn't play the pull shot but played the drives" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's meticulous innings

Virat Kohli played a few sumptuous drives during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif was asked about Virat Kohli refraining from pulling in the air after his previous two dismissals while playing the shot, to which he responded:

"He didn't play the pull shot but played the drives. He gave a little respect. He didn't hit fours every time he played the drive, took singles as well. He scored singles to deep point and ran after hitting to mid-off and mid-on."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by praising the modern batting great for taking improbable singles before finishing the game with a memorable six. He said:

"The mid-on was standing next to the bowler and Virat Kohli hit the ball to him and ran. No one will take such runs but Virat Kohli is so fit. He put in the dive as well, sweated it out, and then you cannot forget the moment he lifted his bat after scoring a century."

Kohli struck six fours and four sixes during his innings. The century, which was his first in a World Cup run chase, left him just one short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

