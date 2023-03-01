"Aaj Rahul ni khela toh sab Rahul jesa khele" - Fans erupt as Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Australian spinners dominated as Team India were bowled for 109 in their first innings on Day 1 of the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

The game turned in favor of Australia after stand-in skipper Steve Smith introduced spin into the attack. Matthew Kuhnemann, who drew first blood for the visitors by dismissing Rohit Sharma, picked up a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, ace spinner Nathan Lyon scalped three and Todd Murphy also took the precious wicket of Virat Kohli.

For India, Kohli top-scored with 22, while Shubman Gill contributed 21 as all batters failed to deliver.

Fans expressed disgust as the hosts were bundled out for 109 in 33.2 overs. A fan took a dig at the hosts for playing like out-of-form KL Rahul in their first innings. He wrote:

“Aaj Rahul nahi khela to sab Rahul jaise Khele (Rahul didn’t play today but everyone played like him).”

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Today was the 5th shortest first innings in India.



#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy Shortest first innings in India (least number of overs played)Today was the 5th shortest first innings in India. Shortest first innings in India (least number of overs played)Today was the 5th shortest first innings in India.#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/taQyWT0tgn

#IndvsAus #BGT2023 Lagta hai KL Rahul ki hay lagi India ko Lagta hai KL Rahul ki hay lagi India ko#IndvsAus #BGT2023

Kishan @champakChaCha7 Ball spinning like ghoomar ghoomar ghoomar ghoomar ghoome re #IndvsAus Ball spinning like ghoomar ghoomar ghoomar ghoomar ghoome re #IndvsAus https://t.co/I0R63wVIUH

109 All out in your own back yard 🤨#INDvAUS #BGT2023 After 36 All out in Adelaide109 All out in your own back yard 🤨 #INDvsAUS After 36 All out in Adelaide 109 All out in your own back yard 🤨#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/eknEDeHZ9q

KL Rahul dropped from India playing XI for third Test against Australia

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul has been dropped for the ongoing third Test against Australia. The development came after the right-hander scored 20, 17, and one in his last three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The opener has failed to hit a half-century in his 10 Test innings.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

“We have made two changes - Gill comes in place of KL. We have rested Shami and Umesh comes in.”

He continued:

“We are there yet (WTC final) and we have to come and win this game, we have to try and repeat the things we did in the first two Tests. It is important to stay present.”

Team India is currently leading the four-Test series 2-0. They won the opening Test by an inning and 132 runs and then won the second game by six wickets.

