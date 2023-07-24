Aakash Chopra backs Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for India’s victory on Day 5 of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for India’s victory on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies (WI) in Trinidad on Monday, July 24. He said that India must continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket following their declaration on Day 4 if they want to win the game.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that the experienced spinners will be a threat to the hosts’ batters on the final day's pitch.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Aakash Chopra said:

“Ashwin has already picked up a couple of tickets. Jadeja, on a Day 5 surface, is always a threat. So, I expect them to bowl a lot of overs in tandem in the second or the third session if the game goes that far.

"[That's] because the Indian team will also start thinking about the number of overs remaining and how many overs they can get in because these two spinners can actually put in their overs in double quick time. So, yes, expecting a few wickets from them.”

The 45-year-old continued:

“It depends on what they’re actually thinking about. If they want to win this game, then they have to play a slightly aggressive brand of cricket. But if they’re just thinking of drawing this game, they view it as a victory, then more of the same. That’s what they have done.

"So, I once again expect them to block a lot of deliveries and wait for loose balls to score runs. Not a great strategy, but that’s what West Indies is likely to do.”

For the uninitiated, Ashwin and Jadeja spun a web for WI players in the opening Test, ending up with 12 and five wickets, respectively. Ashwin, in particular, scalped seven wickets in the second innings. India won the game by an innings and 141 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Kumble and Harbhajan - 501.



Ashwin and Jadeja - 500*.



- The GOAT duo..!! Most wickets as a bowling pair for India in Tests:Kumble and Harbhajan - 501.Ashwin and Jadeja - 500*.- The GOAT duo..!! pic.twitter.com/260BwVLOqz

“Maybe, one good ball once in a while” – Aakash Chopra on significance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra further stressed the importance of bowling Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in tandem. He feels that the spin duo will create opportunities to bowl out West Indies in India’s pursuit of a 2-0 win in the Test series.

Chopra said:

“This pitch is not your conventional Day 5 surface, which is deteriorating really fast. It is a surface where if you apply yourself as a batter, there are no demons in it. Maybe, one good ball once in a while, but that should actually not give you sleepless nights.”

As things stand, West Indies were 76/2 at stumps on Day 4, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood at the crease, while chasing 365. Ashwin took both the wickets of WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie.

