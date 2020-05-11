Aakash Chopra bats for BCCI to allow Indian cricketers' participation in foreign T20 leagues

Yuvraj Singh is one of the few former India players to have taken part in a foreign league

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has expressed his opinion on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needing to make a provision to allow Indian cricketers' participation in foreign T20 leagues.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about how players who are not centrally contracted with the BCCI should be given the freedom to enhance their skill in other competitions.

"I strongly feel that players without a central contract should be encouraged to play in foreign T20 Leagues. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) should go play in CPL, (Suresh) Raina should take part in BBL if he wants. Those who do not play first-class should be allowed to go (participate in foreign T20 leagues)," Chopra said.

BCCI shouldn't stand in the way of non-contracted cricketers

Chopra, who played 10 Test matches for the Indian team also featured in seven IPL matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Having turned into a commentator and cricket pundit since calling time on his playing career, Chopra has provided his views on multiple topics encapsulating the sport of cricket.

Chopra's opinion on this particular topic comes in the wake of Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina's call for the BCCI to allow players like himself, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa to play in foreign T20 leagues which he feels will definitely enhance their skillset.

The 42-year-old commentator further shed light on how the settled cricketers, those with contracts from the BCCI or any IPL teams will not be inclined to take part in foreign T20 leagues. However, Chopra emphasised on how Indian cricketers without a central contract with BCCI should not be stopped to explore their options.

"Those who are with Indian team have big pay packets and those with a big price tag in IPL will want to stay. If someone has a chance to make money elsewhere, we shouldn't stand in their way. Apart from big names like Rohit, Virat, other youngsters should be allowed to take part in other T20 Leagues," Chopra added.