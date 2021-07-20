Aakash Chopra explains why Cheteshwar Pujara is struggling to score of late

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra deciphered Indian Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara's technique and explained why the latter is struggling to score runs, especially against fast bowlers.

Cheteshwar Pujara played two absolute match-defining knocks in Sydney and Brisbane that helped Team India script history Down Under. But his overall form in the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle was worrisome, as he averaged under 30.

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra explained how Cheteshwar Pujara's lack of foot movement makes him get stuck on the crease.

The fact that he holds his bat slightly lower to the base of the handle than usual restricts the bat-swing and run-scoring options as well.

Aakash Chopra opined:

"He (Cheteshwar Pujara) seems to be moving his feet a lot less against pace than before, and that has resulted in fewer strokes. Pujara doesn't have a high backlift, and he holds the bat near the bottom of the handle, which reduces the bat-swing significantly.

"That means his stroke-making needs to start with getting the body into the right position to execute shots. The front foot hasn't been going down the pitch, and the back foot hasn't been going inside the box either."

India need an anchor in Cheteshwar Pujara: Aakash Chopra

Following Cheteshwar Pujara's failure in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, there have been reports that he might be replaced with the likes of Hanuma Vihari or KL Rahul for the England series.

Despite Pujara's struggles, Aakash Chopra believes the Indian team management should stick with the 33-year-old due to his ability to play the role of a sheet anchor.

"Let me make it very clear that I'm not even suggesting entertaining the thought of replacing Pujara for the England series, for India need an anchor in Pujara for the other batters to flourish."

India is set to play a practice game against the County Championship XI in Durham from July 20-22. Much could be known from where Cheteshwar Pujara bats in the practice game.

