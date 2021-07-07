"I really doubt if Pakistan will actually be able to host a world event at this point in time" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Pakistan are unlikely to be given the hosting rights of an International Cricket Council (ICC) event in the immediate future.

The ICC recently released their global event calendar for the eight-year cycle between 2024 and 2031. A total of 17 countries have reportedly expressed interest in hosting these tournaments.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was pessimistic about Pakistan's chances of hosting any of these ICC events. He said:

"Pakistan has said they want to host. There is nothing wrong with that if they want to host. But will it actually happen, will it come to pass, I really doubt if Pakistan will actually be able to host a world event at this point in time."

While acknowledging that international matches happening in Pakistan are a step in the right direction, the cricketer-turned-commentator observed that it might be a little too premature to stage a global event there. Aakash Chopra pointed out:

"Matches are happening there, PSL happened there and teams are also going, England and Australia tours are aligned there. If that happens it will be a huge step forward towards the reinclusion of Pakistan in international cricket as far as playing in Pakistan is concerned. But I still feel a world event will not happen there."

Australia interested to tour Pakistan in Feb/Mar 2022 for which PCB is expected to hold PSL7 in Jan 2022. Meanwhile NewZealand in Sept and England touring Pakistan in Oct (2021). SouthAfrica has already toured. Back to back SENA touring Pakistan is one big achievement for PCB!👏 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 6, 2021

Aakash Chopra added that a shared tournament might be the only possible way for Pakistan to host an ICC event at the moment, with countries like India and Sri Lanka acting as co-hosts. He reasoned that the ICC will have backups in such a scenario.

"It is 100% sure that it will not happen in the West Indies or New Zealand" - Aakash Chopra

New Zealand co-hosted the 2015 ODI World Cup with Australia

Aakash Chopra further reckons that an ICC event is unlikely to be held in West Indies or New Zealand. He explained:

"The 17 nations who have put their chits and no one knows what process will be used to decide the hosting rights, but it is 100% sure that it will not happen in the West Indies or New Zealand. A world men's event is not going to happen in these countries because their time zone doesn't suit us."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that apart from Asia, the only other likely hosts are England, South Africa and Australia. Aakash Chopra explained:

"The practical ones are the Indian subcontinent, England, South Africa. Australia is ideally only for the World T20 and not the 50-over World Cup but it is also a big nation, so they will keep them in the scheme of things."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the global broadcasting rights for ICC events are likely to be taken by an Indian company, which would then sell them to other regional broadcasters.

In such a scenario, the former Indian batsman feels the tournaments can only be staged in countries that can host matches in viewer-friendly times in India.

According to TOI, 17 countries - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe, have showed interest to host ICC events in next white-ball cycle 2024-2031. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) July 5, 2021

