Aakash Chopra picks his ideal India ODI XI; no place for Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra has picked his ideal India ODI XI based on the players' current form and performances. Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav are a couple of prominent names who failed to make the side.

The Men in Blue suffered a 2-1 defeat in the recent ODI series against Bangladesh. While Dhawan failed in all three games, Yadav was given a break for the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Ishan Kishan to open alongside Rohit Sharma, reasoning:

"An opener along with Rohit Sharma. Who will that be - I don't know. I think Ishan Kishan is now stealing a march, you cannot drop him after a double hundred. So Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Kohli at No. 3 and Iyer at No. 4. I will definitely not drop Iyer."

Chopra picked KL Rahul ahead of Yadav for the No. 5 position, saying:

"Hardik will come at No. 6 but Rahul will play ahead of SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), so Rahul will play at No. 5, sorry SKY. SKY and Shikhar are both in the squad but are not playing."

Yadav's performances in ODIs have not been commensurate with his exploits in T20I cricket. India's Mr. 360 has aggregated 384 runs at a slightly below-par average of 32.00 in 15 ODI innings and will hope to do better to guarantee himself a spot in the middle order.

"I will definitely keep one of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal" - Aakash Chopra

Neither Kuldeep Yadav nor Yuzvendra Chahal was originally selected for the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Chopra picked three spinners in his playing XI, elaborating:

"After that, Washington Sundar and then whoever is fit between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. If Jadeja is fit, then Jaddu. That makes it your two spinners. After that, I will definitely keep one of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal, and the other in the squad."

The renowned commentator concluded by picking Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as his two specialist pacers, stating:

"Jasprit Bumrah will be in my team, Mohammed Siraj will be in my team. So I have three fast-bowling options and three spin-bowling options. This is the kind of XI that I foresee, you should have all bases covered."

Aakash Chopra's ideal India ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

