Aakash Chopra picks his ideal India playing 11 for 2025 Asia Cup, no place for Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his ideal Men in Blue playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup. Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav failed to find a place in his chosen side.

Ad

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from Tuesday, September 9, onwards. India will start their campaign with a Group A clash against the UAE in Dubai on September 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener chose Shubman Gill ahead of Samson to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

"I will start with Abhishek Sharma. Shubman Gill will be there with him. I can't find a place for Sanju Samson because Shubman Gill is the vice-captain. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at No. 3 and No. 4, whichever way you wish. Then Hardik Pandya and Jitesh Sharma, followed by Shivam Dube. If I need a left-hander, I will promote Shivam and move Jitesh down," he said (12:55).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra picked Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of Kuldeep as the only specialist spinner in his ideal playing XI.

"After that, Axar Patel at No. 8. If there is an unlikely collapse, he can bat up the order. He can also bowl with the new ball in the powerplay if required. After that, Varun Chakaravarthy has a place in my team. I am playing two fast bowlers, one is Jasprit Bumrah and the other is Arshdeep Singh. This is my ideal XI," he observed.

Ad

Aakash Chopra noted that India could opt to play Harshit Rana and rest Jasprit Bumrah against Oman and the UAE. He added that where Suryakumar Yadav and company would reach isn't a question, terming them a 'trophy-winning' team.

"This team seems to be perfect in all areas" - Aakash Chopra on India's strengths ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

India are the top-ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on India's strengths in the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that they have all bases covered heading into the 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

"If you look at the discipline, I am talking about skill set, and then the experience, expertise and options, you will have to say that this team seems to be perfect in all areas. I feel Shubman Gill will be seen opening with Abhishek Sharma. So a right-hander and a left-hander," he said.

While acknowledging that there might be a question mark over Shubman Gill's selection, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Indian Test captain excels when he is challenged.

Ad

"It might be a topic of discussion whether Shubman Gill cuts it or not in T20 cricket, but the IPL numbers are excellent, and this guy has shown that as soon as you throw some challenges at him, he is going to lap it up. He showed that by doing it in England, scored 750 runs. He passed the test with flying colors," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

Chopra highlighted that the defending Asia Cup champions have great batting depth.

"Then you will see Surya and Tilak. You can swap them as you wish. After that, you will see Hardik Pandya at No. 5 and Jitesh Sharma at No. 6. Then you will see Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, which means the depth in batting is immense," he observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that India have variation in bowling, pointing out that Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are different kinds of spinners, terming each of them phenomenal. While opining that Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to be the preferred seamers, the analyst added that he sees strengths and nothing else in the Indian lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news