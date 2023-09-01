Aakash Chopra picks India-Pakistan combined XI ahead of Asia Cup clash; chooses Virat Kohli ahead of Babar Azam as No. 3 batter

Aakash Chopra has picked Virat Kohli ahead of Babar Azam as the No. 3 batter in his India-Pakistan combined XI.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. While Pakistan head into the clash after a 238-run annihilation of Nepal, it will be India's tournament opener.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Rohit Sharma and Fakhar Zaman as his openers. He elaborated:

"I am Indian and I will be slightly biased. I am going to pick Rohit Sharma as my opener and as my captain. I am not taking Shubman Gill. I am split between Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. My mind tells me to go for Imam but my heart tells me to go with Zaman. So I am going with Zaman. I am saying let us score 350 runs."

The former Indian opener believes Virat Kohli should undoubtedly bat at No. 3. He stated:

"At No. 3, I have no doubt in my mind. You might have a doubt if you are watching from the other side of the border. The mountain of runs Virat Kohli has scored batting at No. 3, I hope India also gets him to bat there, but Virat Kohli is going to be in my team at No. 3 every day of the week."

Chopra wants Babar Azam to follow Kohli to the crease. He said:

"I have kept Babar Azam at No. 4 and there is no doubt that you will have to keep Babar Azam. He is that kind of a player. I am making him bat at No. 4. He plays at No. 3 for his team but if Virat is at No. 3, Babar might himself say he will play at No. 4."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Mohammad Rizwan as the wicketkeeper-batter. He reckons either Hardik Pandya or Iftikhar Ahmed can perform the batting all-rounder's role, explaining:

"Who will be the keeper? KL Rahul is unavailable in any case, I am keeping Mohammad Rizwan. At No. 6, if it's a slightly pace-friendly pitch, I will go with Hardik Pandya, but if it's slightly spin-friendly, I will go with Iftikhar Ahmed."

Chopra added that there is no option but to choose either Hardik or Iftikhar to bat at No. 6. He pointed out that none of the top-order batters from both India and Pakistan can bowl a few overs.

"I am keeping Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7" - Aakash Chopra

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the two spin-bowling all-rounders in Aakash Chopra's XI.

While picking Ravindra Jadeja to bat at No. 7, Aakash Chopra opined that Shadab Khan can be sent ahead of him if an off-spinner is operating. He observed:

"At No. 7, I have a left-hander because there is no left-hander after the opener. So I am keeping Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7. You can send Shadab Khan if an off-spinner is bowling and you can send Ravindra Jadeja if a left-arm spinner or leg-spinner is bowling because both are part of my team."

The 45-year-old concluded by picking Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah and Haris Rauf as his three seamers. He elaborated:

"Then I am picking three fast bowlers. The first name is Shaheen Shah Afridi. Then Jasprit Bumrah - Shaheen from one end and Bumrah from the other, the batter won't be able to breathe. There was a little fight for the final spot - Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami or Haris Rauf. I will go with Haris Rauf."

Aakash Chopra's India-Pakistan combined XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Fakhar Zaman, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hardik Pandya/Iftikhar Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Haris Rauf

