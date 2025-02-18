Aakash Chopra picks India's probable playing XI for 2025 Champions Trophy opener, sees Kuldeep Yadav playing if Rohit Sharma is taking the call

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Men in Blue's probable playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. He opined that Kuldeep Yadav would be a part of the side if Rohit Sharma takes the final call.

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be played in three cities in Pakistan and Dubai in the UAE from Wednesday, February 19, onwards. India will square off against the Bangla Tigers in their first Group A game in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose KL Rahul ahead of Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter and reckoned that Kuldeep would play ahead of Varun Chakaravarthy if Rohit decides the XI.

"What could be India's playing XI on the 20th? Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma, the captain and vice-captain will open. There shouldn't be any question asked about No. 3 because run-machine (Virat) Kohli will be there. Shreyas Iyer has to be there at No. 4," he said (11:30).

"I see Axar Patel batting at No. 5 and I am thinking Rahul at No. 6 and Hardik Pandya at No. 7. Then you are looking at Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8. If Rohit Sharma is taking all the calls, then I see Kuldeep playing," Chopra added.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Chakaravarthy might play ahead of Kuldeep if Gautam Gambhir enjoys a greater say in team selection.

"However, if Gautam enjoys greater preference, because I don't know the dynamics, Varun Chakaravarthy might get an opportunity first, but my vote will be for Kuldeep Yadav," Chopra observed.

Kuldeep Yadav played the first ODI in the recent three-match series against England before making way for Varun Chakaravarthy in the second game. Kuldeep played the final ODI, with Chakaravarthy ruled out due to a calf injury.

"Arshdeep Singh will 100 percent be in my team" - Aakash Chopra on the choice of seamers in India's 2025 Champions Trophy probable XI

Arshdeep Singh played only the third ODI in the recent series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Arshdeep Singh would be a certainty in his preferred India XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy opener. He added that the choice between Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana would depend on how the former is bowling ahead of the game.

"Arshdeep Singh will 100 percent be in my team. From the other end, if Mohammed Shami is looking perfect, then Mohammed Shami, or else you could see Harshit Rana playing because he is not bowling well with the new ball but is pulling his weight in the side in the middle and end overs," Chopra said.

Chopra urged India to look to chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy, highlighting that batting is their stronger suit. He also opined that the Indian batters should give themselves a little time as 350 to 375-run scores are unlikely to be posted in the Dubai conditions.

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI for 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Harshit Rana

