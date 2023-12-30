Aakash Chopra picks his ODI team of the year, includes 6 Indians

Aakash Chopra has included six Indians, two South Africans, and a player each from New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh in his ODI team of 2023.

Australia won the 2023 ODI World Cup after beating the Men in Blue in the final. However, no Australian player figures in the cricketer-turned-commentator's best ODI XI of the year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as his two openers, elaborating (1:10):

"Both my openers are Indians. Rohit Sharma has scored 1255 runs, with two centuries and nine half-centuries, at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 117 in 27 matches. He will be a part of my team as a captain because he took the team (India) to the (World Cup) final as well."

The former India opener added:

"At the second spot - his partner Shubman Gill. He scored 1584 runs, with five centuries and nine half-centuries, at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 105 in 29 matches. Both (Rohit and Gill) like the ODI format a lot."

Chopra then chose Virat Kohli to form an all-Indian top three. He said:

"Interestingly enough, my top three are India's top three because Virat Kohli is at No. 3. He had an incredible World Cup. He completed his 50th ODI century. He has scored 1377 runs, with six centuries and eight half-centuries, at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 99 in 27 matches."

Daryl Mitchell is the only Kiwi player in the reputed commentator's chosen XI. He stated:

"At No. 4, I have kept Daryl Mitchell. He has played a few very important knocks, including two centuries against India in the World Cup. He has hit five centuries this year, scored 1204 runs, and has a strike rate of 100 and an average of 52."

Chopra chose Mohammad Rizwan ahead of KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper-batter, reasoning:

"At No. 5, I have kept Mohammad Rizwan. KL Rahul had a slightly bright case here but I have kept Mohammad Rizwan. He has scored 1023 runs, with one century and seven half-centuries, at an average of nearly 64 in 25 matches. The strike rate is 93, but it's okay."

The 46-year-old picked Shakib Al Hasan as the only batting all-rounder in his XI, saying:

"After that, Shakib Al Hasan. Let's be fair, he did not have a very good year, but still wickets and runs - brings value. I have kept him down the order although his World Cup was very ordinary. He has scored his runs at an average of 35 in 23 matches and has picked up wickets as well."

Shakib amassed 735 runs at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 89.85 in 22 ODI innings this year. He also scalped 23 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.68.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowling all-rounders and bowlers in his ODI team of the year

Marco Jansen picked up 17 wickets in nine games in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Aakash Chopra picked Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee as the two South African players in his ODI team of the year. He elaborated (3:00):

"After that, Marco Jansen. I have made him a part of my team because he has picked up 33 wickets in 20 matches and scored 406 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 116 as well."

The former India opener added:

"Along with him, I have kept Gerald Coetzee. He is also a very good bowler. He too is a mighty player. He has picked up 31 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 23.2 and an economy of 6.5."

Chopra chose Kuldeep Yadav as the only specialist spinner in his XI. He said:

"After that, Kuldeep Yadav is a part of my team. 48 wickets in 28 matches. 48 wickets is a lot of wickets. He has an economy of 4.6 along with an average of 19.8."

The cricketer-turned-commentator completed his XI with the Indian seam-bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. He stated:

"Then Mohammed Shami, who picked up 43 wickets at an economy of 5.3 and an average of 16.4 in 19 matches. Last but not the least is Mohammed Siraj. He has also picked up 44 wickets in 25 matches."

Chopra named Shaheen Shah Afridi, Adam Zampa, KL Rahul and Rachin Ravindra as the reserve players in his 15-member squad.

Aakash Chopra's ODI team of 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Rizwan, Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

