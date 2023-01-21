Aakash Chopra picks his preferred India XI for 2nd ODI vs New Zealand; suggests a change from previous game

Aakash Chopra wants India to make a change to their playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand to be played in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

The Men in Blue scraped through to a 12-run win in their first game in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to register another win to seal the three-match series ahead of the final game in Indore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether India should make a change to their XI, saying:

"Is there any scope for change in the team? I think no. Why do you need to change? Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma - Shubman Gill is playing amazingly well and a big score is pending from Rohit Sharma."

The former Indian opener expects Virat Kohli to continue his run-scoring spree, elaborating:

"Mitchell Santner hit Kohli's stumps in the last match but he had scored three hundreds in his previous four innings. So one more century might be loading. Suryakumar Yadav got a start, Ishan Kishan didn't get one and Hardik Pandya was dismissed controversially."

Chopra wants the hosts to persist with their top six batters unless there are any fitness concerns, stating:

"I don't feel that there can be any changes in the top six. I don't think that's possible. They should not change anything about this team at this point in time if everyone is fit and available."

Hardik Pandya was given out bowled in the first ODI although the bails seemed to have been dislodged by Tom Latham's gloves. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who weren't part of India's full-strength XI in the previous series against Sri Lanka, will hope to make substantial contributions in the last two games.

"They should play Umran Malik" - Aakash Chopra

Umran Malik picked up five wickets in the two ODIs he played against Sri Lanka. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra wants Umran Malik to replace Shardul Thakur in the bowling department, saying:

"If we talk about the Indian bowling, there will be a little more focus on Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav is doing well in any case. They played Shardul Thakur in the last match. Although Shardul bowled well in the end, picked up two wickets, I am of the opinion that they should play Umran Malik."

However, the reputed commentator feels the team management is unlikely to make that change, reasoning:

"It's just my opinion, nothing against Shardul. You play Shardul because you need batting till the end but you have batting till Washi. Then Kuldeep, Umran, Siraj and Shami. This is the XI I want to play but the Indian team might play the same XI that played the last match because this Indian team prefers to have a batter who can score runs at No. 8."

Aakash Chopra's preferred India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

