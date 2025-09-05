Aakash Chopra picks Sri Lanka's probable XI for 2025 Asia Cup, says they could meet India in the final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Sri Lanka's probable XI for the 2025 Asia Cup. He opined that Charith Asalanka and company could meet India in the final.

Ad

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. Sri Lanka, who are placed in Group B, will start their campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on September 13.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener chose Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera as Sri Lanka's likely openers in the 2025 Asia Cup, with Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis batting at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Ad

Trending

"The probable XI I have made has Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera as openers. One starts hitting from the start, and Pathum Nissanka plays slightly cautiously. Then Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis. Kamindu Mendis is a versatile player and Kusal Mendis has a lot of experience," he said.

Ad

While picking the rest of the playing XI, Chopra pointed out that the Lankan Lions can choose between Binura Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana as their fifth frontline bowler based on the conditions.

"Then Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka. Charith Asalanka plays spin very well and Dasun Shanaka hits well. Then Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage. So you have decent batting till No. 8. Then Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and either Binura Fernando or Maheesh Theekshana," Chopra observed.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 2025 Asia Cup could see an India-Sri Lanka final if both sides play to their potential.

"They do have an all-condition kind of squad. Sri Lanka are a good team, and I will have to back them to qualify. I won't be surprised if they play so well that they reach the final. It could be an India-Sri Lanka final. That is also a possibility, provided we and they play well," Chopra opined.

Ad

Sri Lanka lost to India in the final of the 2023 Asia Cup, which was played in the ODI format. They won the 2022 Asia Cup, the last time the tournament was played in the shortest format.

"The squad is looking well-balanced" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's strengths ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the all-rounders in Sri Lanka's 2025 Asia Cup squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked a well-balanced team as Sri Lanka's biggest strength heading into the 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

"The squad is looking well-balanced, where all the bases are covered, whether it's Pathum Nissanka with Kusal Mendis, and Charith Asalanka in the middle. If we talk about all-rounders, you will see a plethora of them. They have got plenty of options in fast bowling. The spin department can be very useful in the UAE. So they are a very well-balanced team," he said.

Ad

The analyst added that Sri Lanka might not be a team filled with superstars, but that their batting lineup covers all bases.

"This team's specialty is that they may not be a team full of superstars, but they can become a superstar team. They have a fantastic mix of anchors and attacking batters. Pathum Nissanka can play both ways. They have got aggressive batters and Kamindu Mendis as well," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the presence of Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage and Dasun Shanaka provides Sri Lanka with all-round depth. He added that Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando give the Lankan Lions plenty of depth in the seam-bowling department.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news