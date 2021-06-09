"To play a Test, Shakib Al Hasan gets as much money as I used to get in 2004" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has observed that the pay parity in international cricket can be highlighted by the fact that Shakib Al Hasan gets paid almost the same amount for a Test as the former Indian opener used to be in 2004.

The Sri Lankan cricketers recently opted against signing their new contracts due to a reduction in their retainer fees. In light of that, Aakash Chopra did a comparative analysis of all subcontinental teams' player earnings in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

A+ Contract for Indian Men’s Cricket Team is ₹7 Crore. Every test is ₹15 Lac. While that might seem a lot of 💰, they aren’t the highest paid cricketers in the world. Today’s @betway Cricket-Aakash looks into players’ salaries worldwide https://t.co/BVU7aCvSKP 😊🙌 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2021

While talking about Bangladesh, Aakash Chopra pointed out that players from India's eastern neighbors get as much for a Test as Indian players used to get way back in 2004.

"Bangladesh's A+ contract is 41 lakh rupees, Grade A is 31 lakh, Grade B is 20 lakh and Grade C is just 10 lakh rupees. A test is 2.6 lakhs, 1.7 lakh for ODI and T2OI is 1 lakh. So to play a Test, Shakib Al Hasan gets as much money as I used to get in 2004."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Sri Lankan players were also not getting much as per their previous contracts.

"The Sri Lankan Grade A players were getting only 58 lakh for the entire year, 47 lakh for Grade B, 25 lakh for Grade C and only 18 lakh for Grade D. So, you get 1.5 lakh Indian rupees per month for the Grade D contract."

Aakash Chopra observed that the Lankan cricketers refused to sign the contracts as they were being paid even less than the nominal amounts they were given earlier.

"They get 5.5 lakh per Test, 4 lakh per ODI and 2.5 lakh per T20I. They have bonuses as well but when there is a cut being done on that, the players have said that it will not do."

He highlighted that the above amounts are in sharp contrast to India, where their best cricketers (Grade A+) have an annual contract worth INR 7 crores.

Aakash Chopra on Pakistan players' earnings

Aakash Chopra observed that the Pakistan players also don't earn much

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Pakistan players are paid less than their Sri Lankan counterparts and almost the same as the Bangladesh cricketers.

"Pakistan's Grade A contract is only 46 lakh rupees, that's even less than Sri Lanka and almost at par with Bangladesh. Grade B gets 28 lakh and Grade C gets 19 lakh, that's it."

Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali are likely to get a promotion to B Category as the Pakistan Cricket Board #PCB is planning to allocate contracts for the year 2021-22 before the #England tour. #Fakharzaman #Hasanali #theCivileyes pic.twitter.com/fCyPCo9j9y — TheCivilEyes (@TheCivilEyes) May 27, 2021

The 43-year-old observed that Pakistan players might be envious of the Indian cricketers' earnings.

"They get 3.6 lakh per Test, 2.2 lakh per ODI and 1.6 lakh per T20I. Not cutting it in my opinion, so the Pakistan players might be thinking that their neighbors earn so much and they are placed alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Sri Lanka players are actually paid the highest amongst the aforementioned three teams although India is in a different league.

