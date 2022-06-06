"ODI cricket is the format that no one remembers" - Aakash Chopra disagrees with Ravi Shastri's proposal for bilateral T20Is to be shelved

Aakash Chopra reckons the ODI format needs a change rather than bilateral T20Is being discontinued.

Ravi Shastri recently proposed the idea of doing away with bilateral T20Is. The former India head coach wants T20s to be played only as part of the World Cups apart from the leagues across the world.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that ODI cricket is the most mundane format. He elaborated:

"If you see the interest levels, keeping the Tests aside as everything is not commercialization, I feel ODI cricket is the most boring contest. It is the most meaningless, it is the format that no one remembers."

The former Indian batter pointed out that the 50-over game is not the preferred format for either the broadcasters or the viewers. Chopra explained:

"It is the format where neither the broadcasters nor the fans enjoy, that's ODI cricket and there are multiple reasons for that. In 50-over cricket, the 30 overs in the middle are neither a Test nor T20. ODI is not a format that is going to keep you engaged for too long."

ODI cricket has certainly lost its charm since the advent of the shortest format of the game. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has tried to bring in multiple rule changes to make the format more exciting, but it has not yielded the desired results thus far.

"Let T20 internationals continue" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that T20 games are the actual money-spinners

Chopra wants bilateral T20Is to continue, saying:

"I think ODI cricket is struggling, it is not the T20I cricket that is struggling. Let T20 internationals continue because the broadcasters will need them else they won't give you the money. Every country's broadcast rights will take a major hit."

The reputed commentator added that bilateral T20Is will also be required for teams to prepare for the World Cups. Chopra observed:

"I feel T20 internationals should continue because if you play T20 cricket at the international level just once in two years, there will be no time for you to actually prepare for that world event."

Chopra concluded by stating that ODI cricket is his least favorite format. However, he asked for the ODI games to be played in a multi-nation format to make them more interesting.

