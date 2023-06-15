Aakash Chopra responds to a fan who said India have never won trophies since he became a commentator

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra hit back at a fan who claimed that the Indian team have never won any championships after he started working as a commentator.

Aakash Chopra is one of the most popular commentators in world cricket. He did not have a long career as an international cricketer. However, Chopra has impressed the entire cricket universe with his commentary skills, thereby building a massive fanbase on social media.

One of the social media users responded to Chopra's tweet about home advantage in Test cricket. The user wrote that the Indian team has not won any titles since he started working as a commentator.

"India never won a cup since Aakash Chopra became a commentator," the Twitter user wrote.

Chopra responded to that social media user, reminding him that he was a commentator for the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and the Asia Cup 2016 and 2018, which were won by the Indian team.

"I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it," Chopra replied.

"To expect the home conditions to favor the visitors is downright foolish"- Aakash Chopra comments on home advantage in WTC

As mentioned ahead, a Twitter user left the aforementioned comment on Chopra's post while he was talking about home advantage in group stage matches of the ICC World Test Championship.

A few cricket experts pointed out that India failed to win a 5-day battle against Australia in the WTC Final 2023 because a majority of their home Tests end in two or three days.

Responding to that claim, Chopra wrote on Twitter:

"That’s called ‘home advantage’. Also, what do you prefer?? India dishing out green pitches just like England and Australia prepare dust-bowls to counter India at home. Mind you—I’m not advocating for 2-day Test pitches but to expect the home conditions to favour the visitors is downright FOOLISH."

India will play three home series in the new WTC cycle. Their three opponents will be New Zealand, Bangladesh, and England. It will be interesting to see if India prepare spin-friendly pitches for these three series.

