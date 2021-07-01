"The team that tops the WTC table should host the final" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the team that tops the World Test Championship (WTC) points table should host the tournament final.

The ICC has announced the schedule for the next WTC cycle along with a few changes to the points system. However, the host nation for the all-important final is yet to be decided.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra suggested that the table-toppers at the end of the WTC league phase should have the privilege of hosting the final. He said:

"There are a couple of suggestions. You will not be able to change anything else as you have already announced that there will be only six series and home and away will have the same weightage but I have a suggestion for the final. The team that tops the WTC table should host the final."

The former Indian batsman added that this should be the case if it is a one-off encounter. Aakash Chopra added:

"You might have to move the final two-three months here or there because of that but it is fine if you are playing just one match. If you are going to have three, it is great, then you can do it anywhere."

Several cricketers and former players, including Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, have asked for the WTC final to be a multi-match series. It will be interesting to see if the ICC can accommodate such a format, considering it would require almost a month in an already congested cricketing calendar.

"You should give the toss to the visitor" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants the toss to be done away with in the WTC final

Aakash Chopra also wants the visiting team to have the right to bat or field first in such a scenario. He explained:

"When you are doing this, you should eliminate the toss. You should give the toss to the visitor, he can decide but it should happen where the hosts are."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that the hosts being part of the WTC final will also ensure that the stadium is filled with fans. Chopra said:

"When you do it in the host nation, there will be huge crowds which you are always worried about. So you will not have to think too much about that."

While these are interesting suggestions, the ICC is likely to prefer pre-defined dates and a fixed venue for the WTC final.

