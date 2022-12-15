"Aakhir kismat ke ghode thak hi gaye" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer misses out on a well-deserved hundred

Yet another Indian batter missed out on a hundred in their ongoing Test against Bangladesh as Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain for 86.
The right-hander looked good on Day 1 and it felt like he would get to his second Test hundred on Thursday. However, a short-ball barrage from Ebadot unsettled Iyer and he looked a bit dicey in his footwork.
Expecting more short balls, he decided to hang back in the crease but was cleaned up by a clever fuller delivery that just straightened enough to hit the stumps.
Shreyas Iyer did reach a milestone, becoming India's highest run-scorer across formats in 2022 and many fans praised him for his consistency. However, some were disappointed too that he couldn't make the most of Bangladesh dropping him thrice and get to his hundred.
One of them wrote:
"Akhir kismat k ghode thak hi gaye Iyer Bhai (Finally the horses of destiny also got tired, Iyer Bhai)"
Here are some of the reactions:
Ashwin-Kuldeep partnership stabilizes India's innings after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal
Bangladesh started Day 2 very well as they didn't let India score quick runs. Iyer's wicket in just the eight over of the day was the icing on the cake as the hosts had a genuine chance of bundling out the opposition inside 320 runs.
However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have applied themselves very well and look set to take India's total beyond the 350-run mark. They haven't taken any undue risks and have looked quite assured in their defense and shot selection.
The hosts will need to think quickly and wrap up the remaining batting line-up to ensure that they don't concede a huge first-innings total. At the time of writing, India were 348/7 after 120 overs, with Ashwin batting on 40 off 81 balls and Kuldeep unbeaten on 21 off 76 balls.
India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
