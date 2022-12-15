"Aakhir kismat ke ghode thak hi gaye" - Fans react as Shreyas Iyer misses out on a well-deserved hundred

Yet another Indian batter missed out on a hundred in their ongoing Test against Bangladesh as Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain for 86.

The right-hander looked good on Day 1 and it felt like he would get to his second Test hundred on Thursday. However, a short-ball barrage from Ebadot unsettled Iyer and he looked a bit dicey in his footwork.

Expecting more short balls, he decided to hang back in the crease but was cleaned up by a clever fuller delivery that just straightened enough to hit the stumps.

Shreyas Iyer did reach a milestone, becoming India's highest run-scorer across formats in 2022 and many fans praised him for his consistency. However, some were disappointed too that he couldn't make the most of Bangladesh dropping him thrice and get to his hundred.

One of them wrote:

"Akhir kismat k ghode thak hi gaye Iyer Bhai (Finally the horses of destiny also got tired, Iyer Bhai)"

Here are some of the reactions:

Adnan Ansari @AdnanAn71861809

#ShreyasIyer Akhir kismat k ghode thak hi gaye Iyer Bhai Akhir kismat k ghode thak hi gaye Iyer Bhai#ShreyasIyer https://t.co/pEg8tZK6bu

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Iyer jitne chances Pant ko milte toh 200 toh bana hi deta iss innings mai. #BANvIND Iyer jitne chances Pant ko milte toh 200 toh bana hi deta iss innings mai. #BANvIND

Wo Cricket Gyani @WoCricketGyani #indvsbang A bad approach by India today, this wasn't the time to go tuk tuk like Pujara did. Shreyas Iyer should have went Bazuka trying to get boundaries. This is no point in playing slow otherwise you're just going to throw away your wickets without any runs. #BANvIND A bad approach by India today, this wasn't the time to go tuk tuk like Pujara did. Shreyas Iyer should have went Bazuka trying to get boundaries. This is no point in playing slow otherwise you're just going to throw away your wickets without any runs. #BANvIND #indvsbang https://t.co/djWReRYQzP

Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 @Vipul_Espeaks



If he gets picked for the BGT, I don't see him succeeding against Aussie quicks because they won't be dumb like Bangladesh team to attack him with short balls after he is in his 80s.



#BANvIND Shreyas Iyer never looked comfortable today & that short ball is a big big problem.If he gets picked for the BGT, I don't see him succeeding against Aussie quicks because they won't be dumb like Bangladesh team to attack him with short balls after he is in his 80s. Shreyas Iyer never looked comfortable today & that short ball is a big big problem.If he gets picked for the BGT, I don't see him succeeding against Aussie quicks because they won't be dumb like Bangladesh team to attack him with short balls after he is in his 80s.#BANvIND

Archith @UtdArc



Indian batting is mediocrity in its finest shape. About time we accept it please. Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#BANvIND Shreyas Iyer misses out on a century. Gone for 86. First Pujara, now Iyer. This innings is cursed Shreyas Iyer misses out on a century. Gone for 86. First Pujara, now Iyer. This innings is cursed #BANvIND "This innings is cursed" is exactly what I expect someone to say when they have to defend mediocrity.Indian batting is mediocrity in its finest shape. About time we accept it please. twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… "This innings is cursed" is exactly what I expect someone to say when they have to defend mediocrity. Indian batting is mediocrity in its finest shape. About time we accept it please. twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

Yashraj @Yashrbh



First Pujara gone on 90 and now Shreyas Iyer missed out on ton here, gone for 86 and Ebadot finally has a wicket🥲 #CricketTwitter #BANvsIND Curse of Indian batsman not able to score test century is real.First Pujara gone on 90 and now Shreyas Iyer missed out on ton here, gone for 86 and Ebadot finally has a wicket🥲 Curse of Indian batsman not able to score test century is real. 💔First Pujara gone on 90 and now Shreyas Iyer missed out on ton here, gone for 86 and Ebadot finally has a wicket🥲🔥 #CricketTwitter #BANvsIND https://t.co/V8DjXihAOO

Abul Hasanat @iamhasanat



Ebadot finally gets the wicket of Iyer.



#BANvsIND Got so many life & chances still failed to reach in three figure. Poor iyer.Ebadot finally gets the wicket of Iyer. Got so many life & chances still failed to reach in three figure. Poor iyer. Ebadot finally gets the wicket of Iyer. #BANvsIND https://t.co/BN4GmCyhZA

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Shreyas Iyer in 2022:



•In ODIs - 724 runs, 55.69 average.

•In T20Is - 463 runs, 141.16 strike rate.

•In Tests - 310 runs, 51.66 average.



Most runs scorer for India in international cricket in this year - Sensational Shreyas! Shreyas Iyer in 2022:•In ODIs - 724 runs, 55.69 average.•In T20Is - 463 runs, 141.16 strike rate.•In Tests - 310 runs, 51.66 average.Most runs scorer for India in international cricket in this year - Sensational Shreyas! https://t.co/3A6RlRhWPf

Udit @udit_buch Hope he makes century quickly now otherwise he's cursed Iyer got out to EbadotHope he makes century quickly now otherwise he's cursed Iyer got out to Ebadot 😢 Hope he makes century quickly now otherwise he's cursed

³ ✨ @Legspiner1



80 Vs Nz

82 Vs Ban

86 Vs Ban



Nervous 80 Shreyas iyer last 3 fifty80 Vs Nz82 Vs Ban86 Vs BanNervous 80 Shreyas iyer last 3 fifty80 Vs Nz 82 Vs Ban 86 Vs Ban Nervous 80 😑 https://t.co/8tPw7jNU4q

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer goes for 86 in 192 balls - missed out from a century there, a fine knock from Iyer. He's having a dream year! Shreyas Iyer goes for 86 in 192 balls - missed out from a century there, a fine knock from Iyer. He's having a dream year! https://t.co/XOi9Vg3aWr

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Shreyas had his share of luck. Ebadot finally gets a reward. Well fought though Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas had his share of luck. Ebadot finally gets a reward. Well fought though Shreyas Iyer.

Ashwin-Kuldeep partnership stabilizes India's innings after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal

Bangladesh started Day 2 very well as they didn't let India score quick runs. Iyer's wicket in just the eight over of the day was the icing on the cake as the hosts had a genuine chance of bundling out the opposition inside 320 runs.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav have applied themselves very well and look set to take India's total beyond the 350-run mark. They haven't taken any undue risks and have looked quite assured in their defense and shot selection.

The hosts will need to think quickly and wrap up the remaining batting line-up to ensure that they don't concede a huge first-innings total. At the time of writing, India were 348/7 after 120 overs, with Ashwin batting on 40 off 81 balls and Kuldeep unbeaten on 21 off 76 balls.

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

