"Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya" - Fans react as India drop KL Rahul for IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Team India have dropped KL Rahul for the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia in Indore beginning on Wednesday, March 1.

Rahul hasn't been in great form for some time now. Given Shubman Gill's run in white-ball cricket and his failures in the Test series against Bangladesh and also in the first two Tests against the Aussies, his spot was always in danger.

The team management have been vocal about backing Rahul despite his form. However, they just couldn't overlook Gill's sensational form and have decided to give the youngster a look into the playing XI.

Fans on Twitter were rather relieved to see KL Rahul being dropped as they felt Shubman Gill deserved a go. Some also felt that former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad's series of tweets over Rahul's form might have been an eye-opener. One of the tweets had an in-photo caption that read:

"Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya (At last that day is upon us)"

Here are some more reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Expected changes for Australia and good to see Umesh get a game too. Guess it became inevitable with Rahul since it was after all, his second coming in Tests and his first run was a pretty long one. The way Gill was breathing down his neck made it all the more inevitable #INDvAUS Expected changes for Australia and good to see Umesh get a game too. Guess it became inevitable with Rahul since it was after all, his second coming in Tests and his first run was a pretty long one. The way Gill was breathing down his neck made it all the more inevitable #INDvAUS

supremo ` @hyperKohli Most happy and awa most sad person after seeing KL Rahul dropped from 3rd test, Venkatesh Prasad Most happy and awa most sad person after seeing KL Rahul dropped from 3rd test, Venkatesh Prasad https://t.co/q1Y059zYAe

shyam @_krashn_

ICT Fans Right Now :- #INDvAUS Kl Rahul Gya Shubman Gill AayaICT Fans Right Now :- Kl Rahul Gya Shubman Gill Aaya 😎 ICT Fans Right Now :- 👇 #INDvAUS https://t.co/j2lIvEEQTn

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in 3rd test....



Venkatesh Prasad & Memers : Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul in 3rd test....Venkatesh Prasad & Memers : https://t.co/wbdfZ009SK

KASHISH @crickashish217 Shami rested. And finally, Gill's playing. KL Rahul may just have played his last Test for some time. Good opportunity for Umesh. Thought he was superb in Bangladesh. Shami rested. And finally, Gill's playing. KL Rahul may just have played his last Test for some time. Good opportunity for Umesh. Thought he was superb in Bangladesh.

MOHIT SHUKLA @MohitShukla1030

Venkatesh Prasad Reaction Shubman Gill Replace KL RahulVenkatesh Prasad Reaction Shubman Gill Replace KL RahulVenkatesh Prasad Reaction 😂 https://t.co/8TgOIitCvY

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 So No KL Rahul, Gill Comes In... A surprise ( not because it should not have happened but surprise because how much Rohit and Dravid were vocal abt him being backed ) ,But mujhe abb samjh nhin aa raha ki WTC final mein iss gire hue confidence ke saath kaise khila lenge KL ko ? So No KL Rahul, Gill Comes In... A surprise ( not because it should not have happened but surprise because how much Rohit and Dravid were vocal abt him being backed ) ,But mujhe abb samjh nhin aa raha ki WTC final mein iss gire hue confidence ke saath kaise khila lenge KL ko ?

Lord Shaw™ @Fire_cracker56 Believe me or not Rohit Sharma favours kl Rahul by dropping him in 3rd test ....if kl played all 4 and not performed, he may be dropped from squad ,but now he will be backup opener atleast d remains in the indian test squad !! Believe me or not Rohit Sharma favours kl Rahul by dropping him in 3rd test ....if kl played all 4 and not performed, he may be dropped from squad ,but now he will be backup opener atleast d remains in the indian test squad !!

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan

Venkatesh Prasad happiest person on earth KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill InVenkatesh Prasad happiest person on earth KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill InVenkatesh Prasad happiest person on earth 😂

India seem to have won a very important toss

After losing the toss in the first two Tests, Rohit Sharma will be pretty happy that the flip of the coin went his way. He had no hesitation in batting first and looking at the way the pitch has played in the first 30 minutes, it looks like it will only get worse for batting as the game progresses.

Australia chose not to review the two close calls, giving Rohit two lives, yet he couldn't make the most of it as he was dismissed for just 12. Shubman Gill played some lovely shots early on, but was caught at slip for 21. Both batters fell to Matthew Kuhnemann.

Nathan Lyon then joined the party by bowling Cheteshwar Pujara with a delivery that turned sharply. India were 44/3 after 10 overs at the time of writing with Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli at the crease.

With pitch already turning square, any substantial total from hosts could bat Australia out of the Test. However, they could once again need their middle and lower order to make major contributions.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.

