"Aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya" - Harbhajan Singh pulls Anil Kumble's leg on 10/74 anniversary

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh pulled the leg of his former teammate Anil Kumble on the 23rd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan.

On this day in 1999, Kumble stunned the Pakistan cricketers, picking up 10 wickets in an innings. He became just the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to achieve the feat. Later, New Zealand's Ajaz Patel also achieved the same feat last year against India.

The BCCI shared the video on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of the magical spell. Retweeting the post, Harbhajan Singh poked fun at Anil Kumble, calling him 'greedy' for not letting him pick up a single wicket.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old wrote:

"What a day it was. @anilkumble1074 aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai."

Kumble was quick to respond and thanked Harbhajan for the kind words.

The celebrated leg-spinner finished with 14 wickets in the Feroz Shah Kotla Test, which included figures of 4/75 and 10/74. Kumble's historic feat helped India beat Pakistan by 212 runs and level the series at 1-1.

One of the best match-winners to represent India, the 51-year-old Kumble hung up his boots from all formats of the game in 2012. He played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India, picking up 956 wickets combined.

"Anil bhai was the greatest ever who played for India" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan and Kumble are arguably the best spin duos to represent India in history. They have won innumerable games for the nation and were match-winners in the truest sense of the term.

In a recent interview with Sportstar, the spinner from Punjab lavishly praised his former teammate, calling him the greatest player ever to play for the country.

“In my view, Anil bhai was the greatest ever who played for India," he said. "He’s probably the greatest match-winner India has ever produced. People used to say he didn’t spin the ball, but he showed that if you had the heart, you could get batsmen out regardless of whether the ball spun or not.”

Anil Kumble is currently associated with the Punjab Kings as their head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

