“Aap bonus mein mile humein” - Jasprit Bumrah spotted at Mumbai airport after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:41 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah has played 50 Tests for India (Source: Getty)

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted at the Mumbai Airport following the conclusion of the second Test against the West Indies. The match, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, wrapped up on Day 5 (Tuesday, October 14), with India clinching victory by seven wickets while chasing a target of 121 to complete a 2-0 series whitewash over the West Indies.

After the series concluded, Bumrah was seen at the Mumbai airport, where he made a hilarious quip to the paparazzi, saying:

“Aare bhaiya kisi aur ke liye aayo ho, aare honge dekhlo.” [Oh brother, maybe you've come for someone else. They might be here, have a look].

In response to Bumrah’s comment, one of the paps replied:

“Aap bonus mein mile humein, Diwali ke.” [We got you as a Diwali bonus].
Trending

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Bumrah featured in both Tests, claiming seven wickets at an average of 20.28 with a strike rate of 44.42, and registering his best figures of 3/42. Overall, the 31-year-old has played 50 Tests, taking 226 wickets at an average of 19.83 and a strike rate of 42.7, including 15 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah to return to action in T20I series against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah will next return to action for the five-match T20I series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 29 in Canberra. Prior to the T20Is, the team is set to play three ODIs starting October 19, but the pacer has been rested from those matches.

The 31-year-old has featured in 75 T20Is, claiming 96 wickets at an average of 17.85 and a strike rate of 16.8. He has an economy rate of 6.35, with his best figures being 3/7.

India’s T20I squad for the Australia series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.






