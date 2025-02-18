"Aap humare pair todhne ka koshish kar rahe the" - Rohit Sharma’s fun interaction with net bowler ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was involved in a fun interaction with a net bowler following the Men in Blue's practice in Dubai on Monday, February 17. The Indian team conducted their first training session in Dubai for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

Sharma faced a local left-arm seamer Awais Ahmad in the nets. After the session, Ahmad let the star batter know that it was his dream to bowl against him.

While the veteran Indian cricketer praised the seamer's bowling, he joked that Ahmad was trying to injure his leg with inswinging yorkers. In a video shared by strength and conditioning coach Zakir Khan, Sharma was heard saying to the net bowler:

"Aap humare pair todhne ka koshish kar rahe the (You were trying to break my leg)."

The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off on Wednesday, February 19. The defending champions Pakistan are the hosts of the ICC event, which returns after an eight-year hiatus. However, due to security concerns, India refused to send their team to their neighboring country.

All the matches featuring India will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The side will take on Bangladesh in their opening encounter on Thursday, February 20.

"Currently the best batsman in world cricket" - Former Pakistan pacer's massive praise for Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rauf Khan recently hailed Rohit Sharma as the best batter in world cricket. He made these comments after being asked to comment on fans comparing Babar Azam to ace Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Khan suggested that Kohli is in a league of his own and there shouldn't be any comparisons. However, he opined that Sharma was a better batter than both Kohli and Babar.

During an interview with TOI, Khan said:

"Both are great players, but in my opinion, Virat Kohli has no comparison. His class, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart. Babar Azam, when in form, is exceptional. But personally, my favourite batsman is Rohit Sharma."

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India completed a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over England at home ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The opening batter delighted the viewers with a stunning 119-run knock in the second fixture.

