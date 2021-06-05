Watch: Azam Khan's reaction after chief selector Mohammad Wasim informs him of his selection in the Pakistan team

The Pakistan cricket team recently shared an engaging video where Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim is seen making phone calls to the players, informing them about their selection to the national team for the upcoming tours of England and West Indies.

The clip also shows the moment when 22-year-old Azam Khan came to know about his maiden national team call up. Azam, son of former skipper Moin Khan, has been picked for the upcoming T20I series against England and West Indies.

🗣️𝑯𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐, 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒂𝒅 𝑾𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆



📲 Chief selector @MuhammadWasim77 made some important phone calls earlier today.



Check out the video to find out more.

Azam Khan couldn't believe the developments and even asked Mohammad Wasim whether he was telling the truth. There have often been naysayers for Azam, given he weighed around 130kg at one point in time. But the batsman has proven his worth in domestic cricket with consistent performances, especially in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Tabish Khan was not included in any of the squad for the tour of the West Indies and England. The 36-year-old recently became the second-oldest debutant to play Test cricket for Pakistan when he featured against Zimbabwe. However, Tabish seemingly took his exclusion from the national team positively and vowed to work hard to make a comeback.

Azam Khan credits Quetta Gladiators owner and Sarfaraz Ahmed for his inclusion in the Pakistan team

Young and uncapped Azam Khan’s thoughts after his selection for Pakistan national cricket team. pic.twitter.com/IAbSDlUfmJ — Ubaid ur Rehman Awan (@UbaidAwan) June 4, 2021

Azam Khan credited Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his inclusion in the national team.

"Nadeem Omar, our owner of Quetta Gladiators, supported me a lot and gave me a chance in PSL to show my potential. Sarfaraz [Ahmed] bhai also gave me a golden opportunity to perform at those batting numbers, where I could perform in PSL. I will have to increase my efforts because I want to be a consistent member of Pakistan team," Azam Khan said.

Pakistan are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against England, starting on July 8. The Asian giants will then play five T20Is and two Tests against the West Indies.

