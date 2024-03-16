Aaqib Javed to serve as Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach until T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has been appointed as the fast-bowling coach of the Sri Lankan men's team. On Saturday, March 16, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that the 51-year-old will serve in the role until the T20 World Cup 2024, which begins on June 2.

Javed featured in 163 ODIs and 22 Tests for Pakistan from 1989 to 1998, taking 236 international wickets overall. The former right-arm seamer was notably an integral part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup triumph in Australia and New Zealand, picking up 11 wickets in 10 games at an outstanding economy rate of 3.86.

Javed also has extensive experience as a coach, serving in the role for the UAE cricket team and working in the developmental role for the Afghan side. Under him, UAE gained ODI and T20I status, followed by reaching the main draw of the 2015 World Cup and making it to the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup in 2014.

Javed also worked with Pakistan's bowlers when they lifted the T20 World Cup in England under Younis Khan's captaincy. He is currently the director of cricket operations and head coach of the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars.

SLC trusts Aaqib Javed's experience to come in handy for the Sri Lankan cricketers

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva welcomed Aaqib Javed on board and was quoted as saying by SLC's official website:

"We warmly welcome Aaqib and believe that his immense international experience, both in playing and coaching, will help our bowlers come into good shape ahead of the upcoming major international competitions, such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

Sri Lanka have endured group-stage exits in the last two T20 World Cup editions and will hope to put on a better showing in the upcoming one. Their campaign begins against South Africa in New York on June 3.

