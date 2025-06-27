"Aare baap re" - Former chief selector's stunned reaction to reports of Jasprit Bumrah being rested for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed his shock amid reports that Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the second Test of the five-match series in England to manage his workload. The reports came despite a week-long gap between the first and second Tests. Notably, Bumrah bowled 24.4 and 19 overs in the first and second innings, respectively, in the opening Test in Leeds.

Vengsarkar's shock reaction came after confirming that there was no injury to the ace pacer. The 69-year-old told RevSpotz on Thursday, June 26:

"Why, what happened?"

“Aare baap re (oh my God)!” he added.

The former India selector further slammed the fielding unit for dropping more than half a dozen catches. He said:

“Catches have to be taken. If you drop eight catches, how do you expect to win? In fact, to win a Test, you need to convert half chances into catches.”

Vengsarkar also called for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the second Test. He said in the same conversation:

“Of course, he (Kuldeep Yadav) should play.”

The remarks came after Ravindra Jadeja managed a solitary wicket on Day 5 of the first Test.

“Game by game” – Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management after defeat in Leeds

India captain Shubman Gill expressed his optimism about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability owing to the gap between the first and second Test in England. The 25-year-old said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“It's definitely more game by game, you know there's a good break after the Test match, so once we're close to the match we'll see.”

India head coach Gautam Gambhir also spoke about his importance in the Test series. He said (via Hindustan Times):

“If we leave out Bumrah and Siraj, there is not much experience in the line-up but we need to back them as they have got talent.”

“This pace attack comprises of one bowler who has played four Tests, another who has played two, and one who hasn’t played a Test,” he added.

The second Test between India and England is scheduled to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 onwards.

