WI vs Aus 2021: Australia beat West Indies by 4 runs in the 4th T20I

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc had a daunting task ahead of him in the fourth T20I. West Indies needed 11 runs in the final over and the left-handed fast bowler was given the responsibility to defend it with the dangerous Andre Russell on strike. Starc was exceptional as he bowled four dot balls in the final over and guided Australia to a four-run victory in the fourth T20I.

Australia get home by four runs 👏



Mitchell Marsh the star of the day with bat and ball in a rollercoaster fourth T20I 🎢https://t.co/zCt5xIblV3 | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/nXAT7vaBWq — ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2021

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss for the fourth time in the series and decided to bat first. Jason Behrendorff replaced Josh Hazlewood in the Australian playing XI. West Indies, having already won the T20I series, experimented with their team. Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein and Evin Lewis replaced Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Australians did not get off to the best of starts and lost Matthew Wade in the second over. Thereafter, the in-form Mitchell Marsh joined Finch, with the duo playing an attacking brand of cricket. They added 114 runs in 58 balls before the skipper was dismissed for 53 by Hayden Walsh.

Aaron Finch scored an impressive half-century

Following Finch's dismissal, the Australians lost three more quick wickets. Hayden Walsh was once again the most successful West Indian bowler. Walsh, who had already picked up eight wickets in the first three T20Is, accounted for three more wickets in the fourth T20I.

Australia eventually scored 189 in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with a well-made 75, his third half-century in the series. Dan Christian provided the finishing touches to the Australian innings and scored an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls.

Australia finish their 20 overs with a total of 189/6 thanks to a career-best 75 from Mitchell Marsh and 53 from Aaron Finch 🇦🇺



Will it be enough for @CricketAus?https://t.co/58lpaq9sgB | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/L6xwzNwBwT — ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2021

West Indies falter in the chase

West Indies got off to a flying start with both Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis playing attacking cricket from the word go. Lewis scored 31 of 14 balls before being bowled by Adam Zampa.

The hosts are off to a flying start in the chase, with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis on the charge.@windiescricket 56/0 after four overs.https://t.co/P9YhogXs6S | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/YGydUUxDel — ICC (@ICC) July 15, 2021

Chris Gayle scored just 1 and was out caught at long on by Behrendorff off the bowling of Mitchell Marsh.

Andre Fletcher could not pick up a flipper of Adam Zampa and was out bowled for just 6.

Adam Zampa picked up 2 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs

Simmons, on the other hand, continued to play attacking cricket and scored a brilliant 72 off just 48 balls. Mitchell Marsh once again provided the breakthrough for his skipper, first dismissing Nicholas Pooran in the 16th over. On the very next ball, he got rid of the well-set Simmons and West Indies were reduced to 132-4. Marsh finished with figures of 3-24 in his four overs.

Fabien Allen played an attacking innings of 29 off 14 balls but was dismissed in the 19th over. He was out caught behind off Meredith's bowling.

Russell failed to score the required 11 runs in the last over as the visitors won their first game on the tour. The fifth and the final T20I will be played on 17th July, 2021.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Samya Majumdar