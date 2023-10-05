Aaron Finch picks his Australia XI; expects one of Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green to miss out in 2023 World Cup opener against India

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels most of the players in the Australian World Cup squad pick themselves in the XI. Be it the top four batters, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, or the three quicks alongside Adam Zampa.

However, Finch reckons the Aussies will need to take a call between Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green to fill the role of the sixth bowling option and a finisher. Stoinis, according to reports from CODE Sports, is doubtful to be fully fit for their World Cup opener against India.

Moreover, Green's half-century against Pakistan and bowling ability might have just helped him get the edge over Stoinis. On this, here's what Aaron Finch was quoted as saying by CODE Sports:

“I think one of the all-rounders will miss to be honest. I think (the team will) be (David) Warner and (Mitch) Marsh, (Steve) Smith, Marnus (Labuschagne), (Glenn) Maxwell, (Alex) Carey, Green, (Pat) Cummins, (Mitchell) Starc, Hazlewood, Zampa.”

Finch is just a bit worried about the amount of white-ball cricket that Australia have played over the past month. He added:

“I think the preparation’s been OK. The thing that concerns me a little bit is probably how much they've played over the last little while and how much everyone’s been on the road. They’ve been pretty gruelling the last six weeks for them, or eight weeks. You’d hate for them to get to the end of the tournament and all be burnt out.”

Aaron Finch on Travis Head's comeback

While Australia have taken the punt to carry an injured Travis Head in their 15-man squad, Aaron Finch feels the southpaw needs to be available at least for the second half of the World Cup.

Head suffered a major hand injury against South Africa and is currently in rehabilitation in Adelaide, in a race against time to get fit. On this, Finch stated:

“I think it's the halfway mark in the tournament. I think if he can’t make it past that, you probably don’t give yourself enough time to come in."

Aaron Finch further added:

“But he’s the kind of player that doesn't really need a lot of preparation. I guess the only challenge is he’s going to find is the ability to hit any balls before that’s 100 per cent right. I think with a hand injury, his ability to be able to get up to speed quick enough will be the only talking point.”

India will host Australia in their World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai on Sunday, October 8, in what promises to be an absolute blockbuster of a game.