Aaron Finch plays down talk of dressing room rifts between players and coach Justin Langer

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has played down talk of fights between head coach Justin Langer and cricketers.

Multiple reports of dressing room unrest have emerged of late as Australia continue to struggle to find the winning formula. Alleged fights between cricketers and members of the coaching group have not helped their cause. As the unrest continues, skipper Aaron Finch remained tight-lipped about the fallout and cited bubble fatigue as a possible reason behind losing tempers.

Justin Langer's dressing room behaviors has come under scanner

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Finch said:

“It’s a good question, and I don’t know the answer to that. “All I’ll say is when you lose, everything is magnified and everything is highlighted. As I mentioned with the players on tour with bubble fatigue and guys not having any escape while you’re on tour, you’re locked into cricket mode almost 24/7 because you can’t get out and go for a coffee down the road or you can’t go out for dinner somewhere else.

He further added:

“You’re literally just confined to the hotel 24/7. When you’re just around cricket the whole time, that can consume you so you get a little bit of burnout from that as well. And when you’re losing that just adds multiple layers to it as well. As everyone knows in sport, wins and losses are what counts and unfortunately we haven’t been up to the mark in the last eight-ten months.”

Australia have had a horrific couple of months leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman in October-November. Their latest drubbing came against minnows Bangladesh, who thrashed the Aussies 4-1 in a five-match T20I series.

Aaron Finch to undergo 10 weeks of recovery after surgery

Aaron Finch had successful surgery on his knee and will now begin rehabilitation, which is expected to last up to 10 weeks. The latest Cricket Australia update confirmed that the dashing opener will be out of action until the third week of October.

With the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup scheduled to commence on October 23, the chances of Aaron Finch making it to the tournament seem bleak.

Australia begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23.They are in Group 1 with England, South Africa and West Indies along with two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers for the tournament.

