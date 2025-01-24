AB de Villiers attends SA20 2025 match disguised as a fan [Watch]

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers was at his playful best as he attended a match of the ongoing SA20 2025, disguised as a fan, on January 18. The game involved the Pretoria Capitals and the Paarl Royals at his home ground in Centurion.

Fans could not recognize de Villiers despite him watching the action from the grass banks in the stadium alongside them. The 40-year-old shared a video of the same on his X handle as below:

The champion cricketer enjoyed incredible success during his playing career, scoring over 20,000 runs in international cricket, including 47 centuries and 109 half-centuries.

De Villiers also captained the Proteas in 124 matches across formats from 2012 to 2017. The former right-handed batter also achieved the incredibly rare feat of averaging over 50 in Tests and ODIs, scoring more than 8,000 and 9,000 runs in both formats, respectively.

What happened in the contest AB de Villiers witnessed as a disguised fan?

AB de Villiers enjoyed arguably the match of the SA 2025 thus far as a disguised fan at the Centurion. Pretoria Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first on an excellent batting surface.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz kickstarted proceedings with a blistering 29-ball 42. He was given great company by England's Will Smeed, who top-scored for them with 54 off 34 deliveries.

The carnage continued, with South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynee smashing a 23-ball 45 and New Zealand's James Neesham providing the finishing touches with 28* off 13 balls. The Capitals finished with a formidable 212/5 in 20 overs despite a brilliant spell of 2/28 in 4 overs by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

In response, Paarl Royals got off to the worst possible start by losing Lhuan-dre Pretorius off the first ball of the innings. However, England's ace batter Joe Root played a sensational innings of 92* from 60 deliveries and added a vital 125 for the second wicket with No. 3 batter Rubin Hermann.

Skipper David Miller sealed the deal in the company of Root with a breathtaking 24-ball 48* as the Royals stunned the home side by completing the chase with two balls and eight wickets to spare.

