AB de Villiers hails 'fantastic' Ellyse Perry after RCB stun MI in WPL 2024 Eliminator to reach final

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers has hailed his female counterpart of the team, Ellyse Perry, for lifting the side to the final of the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Facing the formidable and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in Delhi, the Royal Challengers sneaked home by five runs in a low-scoring contest. RCB had managed to put only 135 on the board but restricted the Mumbai Indians to 130.

Taking to X, De Villiers lauded the RCB contingent for holding their nerve and wished them well for the final.

"In the Final! Ellyse fantastic, as she’s been all season, and a great performance by @RCBTweets, holding their nerve in the end, to knock out the defending champion. Just one more game, one more win… Come on #RCB! Always Play Bold."

The Royal Challengers will face the Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday, with the latter reaching the big stage for the second time.

"The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional" - Ellyse Perry

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. (Credits: Twitter)

Perry, who struck 66 off 50 deliveries and finished with figures of 4-0-29-1, commended the team for defending a low total of 135 against a strong opponent. The 33-year-old said at the post-match presentation:

"We are ecstatic to get an opportunity to be in the final. To defend a low total like that is awesome. The girls kept calm and pretty awesome performance from the spinners at the end. You gotta take the opportunity when it comes. Nice for me the last couple of games, it has fallen my way. The way we stayed calm against such a good side is exceptional."

The Aussie all-rounder will hope to replicate her performance in the final and help the Royal Challengers win their maiden WPL title.

