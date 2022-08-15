“Happy 76th Independence day India!”- AB de Villiers makes big error on India’s 75th anniversary of Independence

AB de Villiers, the South African cricket legend, is known for his perfection on the cricket pitch.

On Monday (August 15), however, the Proteas great proved that he too is a human and tends to make mistakes like many of us. The swashbuckling batter congratulated India on their Independence Day, but he mistakenly wrote 76th instead of writing it 75th anniversary.

This, in his defense, has been a point of dilemma for some.

In a tweet, De Villiers wrote:

“Happy 76th Independence day India! I feel loved every time I play in India, no matter which team I play for. Congratulations on #75NotOut from all us! @BCCI @IPL @Dream11 @josbuttler @jbairstow21 #kanewilliamson @faf1307 @KagisoRabada25.”

A section of fans were quick to remind him of his mistake. In reply, AB De Villiers showed a lighter side of himself by taking a fun approach to acknowledge the error.

He replied:

“It was all part of my plan! Glad I have everyone’s attention now.”

He added:

“It was a tricky wicket, but I started well, I then got to the nervous 90’s and started doubting myself, and then followed through with a six over extra to raise my bat.”

“Anyways let’s focus on what’s important here, celebrating India… have a good day everyone.”

Independence Day is celebrated in India since August 15, 1947 after freedom from 200 years of British colonialism in the country.

Kevin Pietersen and other foreign cricketers joins AB de Villiers to wish India on Independence Day

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also joined AB de Villiers to wish India on their Independence Day. He shared a Hindi tweet to garner the attention of the Indians. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging site:

“75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं!” (Congratulations, India on 75th Independence Day. Be proud and stand tall. All of you are working for a better future for everyone.)

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं, भारत। गर्व करो और लंबा खड़े रहो। आप सभी के लिए एक बेहतर कल का निर्माण कर रहे हैं! ❤️ 🇮🇳

Several other international and IPL cricketers also joined the duo to wish India on the special day. They include Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada.

