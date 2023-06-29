“Ab humko chahiye full izzat” – Fans react as Sean Williams hits 142 off 103 balls against Oman in World Cup Qualifiers

Sean Williams once again starred with the bat for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers, this time against Oman in the Super Six at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, June 29.
The left-handed batter scored 142 runs off just 103 balls at a strike rate of 137.86, including three sixes and 14 fours. The Bulawayo-born player also shared a 102-run partnership with Sikander Raza for the fourth wicket.
For the uninitiated, Williams recently hit centuries against the USA (174), and Nepal (102*). The 36-year-old also struck 91 versus the Netherlands as Zimbabwe won all their group-stage games to qualify for Super Six in style. He has so far amassed 532 runs in just five games at a staggering average of 133, including three tons and one half-century.
Fans on Twitter lauded Sean Williams for his blistering form in the World Cup Qualifiers. One user shared a meme that read:
“Ab humko chahiye full izzat (Now I want full respect).”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Sean Williams’ 142 propels Zimbabwe’s total to 332/7
A clinical batting performance from Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe score 332/7 in their 50 overs. Apart from Williams, Luke Jongwe and Sikander Raza chipped in with 43* (28) and 42 (49) deliveries. Captain Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere and Jaylord Gumbie also chipped in with their 20s.
For Oman, Fayyaz Butt emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/79, while captain Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah settled for one wicket apiece.
Zimbabwe will aim to continue their unbeaten streak in the World Cup Qualifiers at home. A win will put them on top of the points table in their hope of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. The top two teams in Super Six will qualify for the 50-over tournament.
Click here to follow ZIM vs Oman live score updates.