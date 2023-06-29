“Ab humko chahiye full izzat” – Fans react as Sean Williams hits 142 off 103 balls against Oman in World Cup Qualifiers

Sean Williams once again starred with the bat for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers, this time against Oman in the Super Six at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, June 29.

The left-handed batter scored 142 runs off just 103 balls at a strike rate of 137.86, including three sixes and 14 fours. The Bulawayo-born player also shared a 102-run partnership with Sikander Raza for the fourth wicket.

For the uninitiated, Williams recently hit centuries against the USA (174), and Nepal (102*). The 36-year-old also struck 91 versus the Netherlands as Zimbabwe won all their group-stage games to qualify for Super Six in style. He has so far amassed 532 runs in just five games at a staggering average of 133, including three tons and one half-century.

Fans on Twitter lauded Sean Williams for his blistering form in the World Cup Qualifiers. One user shared a meme that read:

“Ab humko chahiye full izzat (Now I want full respect).”

Sean Williams be like! Wow, three centuries in a single #ODIWorldCup2023

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

102*(70).

91(58).

23(26).

174(101).

142(103).



Sean Williams in this World Cup qualifiers:

102*(70).
91(58).
23(26).
174(101).
142(103).

He is leading runs scorer in this qualifiers, He is the best batsman of this tournament. Unbelievable, Sean Williams - What a player.

Lenny @i_am_lj What a knock by Sean Williams What a knock by Sean Williams👏👏

RazaSZN @razaszn #ZIMvOMA The most in form batsman in the world right now!m, Sean Williams #CWC23Qualifiers The most in form batsman in the world right now!m, Sean Williams #CWC23Qualifiers #ZIMvOMA

Vlad the Impaler @mafuta_victor Sean Williams has carried Zimbabwe Sean Williams has carried Zimbabwe

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Sean Williams has now scored 532 runs @ 133 avg, 149 SR in this WC Qualifier.



Most runs scored in a series/tournament at 140+ SR



Sean Williams 532 - WC Qualifier 2023

AB de Villiers 482 - WC 2015

Virender Sehwag 348 - Asia Cup 2008

Sean Williams has now scored 532 runs @ 133 avg, 149 SR in this WC Qualifier.

Most runs scored in a series/tournament at 140+ SR

Sean Williams 532 - WC Qualifier 2023
AB de Villiers 482 - WC 2015
Virender Sehwag 348 - Asia Cup 2008
Brendon McCullum 328 - WC 2015

After 45 overs, are 277/6



: bit.ly/44r0La7



A deserved round of applause for Sean Williams who goes out for 142 off 103 deliveries.
After 45 overs, are 277/6

#ZIMvOMA | #CWC23

Sean Williams could've become 2nd player to score back-to-back 150s in ODI. Gets out at 142. Sanath Jayasuriya is the only player to hold this record.
#CWC23Qualifiers

Sean Williams is on fire in the tournament with a batting average of over 100 in ODIs in 2023!

Sean Williams’ 142 propels Zimbabwe’s total to 332/7

A clinical batting performance from Sean Williams helped Zimbabwe score 332/7 in their 50 overs. Apart from Williams, Luke Jongwe and Sikander Raza chipped in with 43* (28) and 42 (49) deliveries. Captain Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere and Jaylord Gumbie also chipped in with their 20s.

For Oman, Fayyaz Butt emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/79, while captain Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah settled for one wicket apiece.

Zimbabwe will aim to continue their unbeaten streak in the World Cup Qualifiers at home. A win will put them on top of the points table in their hope of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. The top two teams in Super Six will qualify for the 50-over tournament.

Click here to follow ZIM vs Oman live score updates.

