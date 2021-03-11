Pakistan players are more talented, can't compare with Indian players: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq, who is known for his controversial statements, has once again stirred a massive debate with his latest comments.

In a recent interview, Razzaq said that one should not compare India's Virat Kohli with Pakistan's Babar Azam. He is of the opinion that there isn't any scope for comparison as Pakistan have got more talent.

“Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent," he said to Cricket Pakistan.

Abdul Razzaq further said that if at all comparisons are to be drawn, then India will have to play Pakistan.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player,” he added.

Abdul Razzaq wants Babar Azam to be compared with Pakistan's former legends

England v Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Abdul Razzaq urged Pakistan fans to compare Babar Azam with the nation's own legends rather than pitting him against counterparts from other countries.

“If you look at our history, we have so many great players with who we can draw comparisons like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed,” said Razzaq.

Razzaq believes Babar Azam has the ability to break all records if he is handled properly. At the same time, he mentioned that Virat Kohli is a good player and added that he has nothing against the Indian cricketer.

Abdul Razzaq even made a note of the fact that Kohli has performed well against Pakistan.

"I have nothing against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well.”