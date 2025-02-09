"Abhi hum zinda hain" - Fans react after Rohit Sharma returns to form with a brilliant century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

India captain Rohit Sharma led by example in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The right-handed batter smashed his 32nd ODI century, reaching the landmark in just 76 balls with a maximum, hitting English bowlers towards all corners of the ground.

With the ton, Rohit returned to form after managing just two runs in the series opener in Nagpur. The 37-year-old also endured a tough phase during the Test season, managing just 164 runs in 15 innings. He eventually perished for 119 runs off 90 balls on Sunday, a knock laced with seven sixes and 12 boundaries.

During his century, Rohit shared a 136-run partnership with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket as the duo set the tone for the 305-run chase. He also went past former India skipper Rahul Dravid (48 centuries) for the third-most tons for India in international cricket. He's now only behind Virat Kohli (81) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the centuries list.

The Mumbai batter also eclipsed West Indies legend Chris Gayle (331) for the second-most ODI sixes after Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351).

Fans on X lauded Rohit Sharma for his exploits in the second ODI against England. One user wrote:

"Century number 32 in ODI for Rohit Sharma. Top class inning. Six-hitting is awesome. Good sign before Champions trophy for #TeamIndia."

Another user wrote:

"Aggressive, flamboyant, devastating, unapologetic, punitive, graceful, explosive, scintillating, prolific, free scoring, incomparable, irrepressible, painter, poetic, artist, fluent one simply runs out of superlatives for Rohit Sharma today. Thank you. Waited long."

A third user shared a meme that read:

"Abhi hum zinda hain (I am still alive)."

Here are a few more reactions:

Rohit Sharma takes the honors as India on the verge of a big win against England in the 2nd ODI

With his blazing knock, Rohit Sharma has put India on the verge of a big victory against England in the second ODI. A victory would help the Men in Blue take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

At the time of writing, chasing 305, India were 220/3 after 29.4 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (30 off 28) at the crease.

Meanwhile, Rohit needs 12 more runs to become the third Indian batter with 11,000 runs in ODIs after Tendulkar, Kohli, and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. He will get the opportunity in the third ODI against England, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

