"Abhi to shuru ho jata hai Asia Cup"- Ravi Shastri on why KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer shouldn't be rushed back

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has opted against picking both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in India's Asia Cup squad.

Both the players have been away from competitive cricket with major injuries and their return still doesn't seem certain to be in time before the Asia Cup.

The duo seem to have played in a practice game at the NCA, but there are still question marks over whether they are completely match-fit. Shastri was a part of the panel on Star Sports that also had former chief selectors MSK Prasad and Sandeep Patil.

Prasad quickly asked Ravi Shastri what if both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were declared fit just before the cut-off date to announce the squad. On this, Shastri said:

"They have to play matches, give them some matches before the Asia Cup. They should be picked in the team na. Abhi to shuru ho jata hai Asia Cup (Asia Cup is about to start now). Where will they play?"

MSK Prasad mentioned the practice games that the two players featured in and said:

"I've seen KL Rahul playing in the NCA because I was there for the last one week... he might end up playing. They have already organised two matches for him."

To this, Shastri replied:

"Playing in the nets and playing in the matches is different, totally different."

Ravi Shastri gave Jasprit Bumrah's example

Ravi Shastri recalled how Team India tried to force Jasprit Bumrah back into the scheme of things before the T20 World Cup last year and how that backfired as he has been out of action for almost a year since.

On this, Shastri stated:

"Injuries happen. You have to be careful. You try to rush just with Bumrah. Not once, not twice, three times, I mean and he's been sitting out for 14 months now."

It will be interesting to see if the selectors gamble on Rahul and Iyer or wait for them to make a comeback during the three-match ODI series against Australia just before the World Cup.