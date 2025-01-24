  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Ranji Trophy 2024
  • “Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai” – Fans react sarcastically as Rohit Sharma fails again for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K

“Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai” – Fans react sarcastically as Rohit Sharma fails again for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K

By James Kuanal
Modified Jan 24, 2025 12:09 IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma returned with scores of 3 and 28 for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match vs Jammu & Kashmir [Getty Images and @memes_hallabol on X]

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat again in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir on Day 2 (Friday, January 24). The right-handed batter got off to a good start, scoring 28 runs off 35 balls, comprising three sixes and two boundaries but failed to consolidate and was caught out by Abid Mushtaq off Yudhvir Singh. He previously managed three runs off 19 balls in the first essay of the match.

Rohit’s failures came following his poor run in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old managed 31 runs in his five innings at an average of 6.2. He has scored just 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings, averaging 10.93, comprising a solitary half-century.

Fans on X roasted Rohit Sharma by trolling him for his below-par outing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. One user shared a meme that read:

“Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai.”
also-read-trending Trending

Another user wrote sarcastically:

"He beat his BGT score.. some progress.."

A third user added:

"May be time for him to play in India A"

Here are a few more reactions:

"They can't decide when we should retire" - When Rohit Sharma ended retirement speculations during the 5th Test in Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma recently dismissed retirement rumors amid speculations about his Test retirement during the fifth match of the 2024-25 BGT series Down Under. He told Star Sports (via ICC):

"They can't decide when we should retire, when we should sit out, when we should captain. I am a sensible man, mature man, father of two kids. So I know what I need in life."
"There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day. I have confidence in me that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well. So life won't change by what people with a mic, pen or laptop write or say," he added.

India will play their next Test during the England tour in June later this year.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी