“Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai” – Fans react sarcastically as Rohit Sharma fails again for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver with the bat again in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir on Day 2 (Friday, January 24). The right-handed batter got off to a good start, scoring 28 runs off 35 balls, comprising three sixes and two boundaries but failed to consolidate and was caught out by Abid Mushtaq off Yudhvir Singh. He previously managed three runs off 19 balls in the first essay of the match.

Rohit’s failures came following his poor run in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old managed 31 runs in his five innings at an average of 6.2. He has scored just 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings, averaging 10.93, comprising a solitary half-century.

Fans on X roasted Rohit Sharma by trolling him for his below-par outing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. One user shared a meme that read:

“Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai.”

Another user wrote sarcastically:

"He beat his BGT score.. some progress.."

A third user added:

"May be time for him to play in India A"

Here are a few more reactions:

"They can't decide when we should retire" - When Rohit Sharma ended retirement speculations during the 5th Test in Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma recently dismissed retirement rumors amid speculations about his Test retirement during the fifth match of the 2024-25 BGT series Down Under. He told Star Sports (via ICC):

"They can't decide when we should retire, when we should sit out, when we should captain. I am a sensible man, mature man, father of two kids. So I know what I need in life."

"There is no guarantee runs won't come five or two months down the line. I have seen a lot in cricket that life changes every second, every minute, every day. I have confidence in me that things can change, but at the same time I have to be realistic as well. So life won't change by what people with a mic, pen or laptop write or say," he added.

India will play their next Test during the England tour in June later this year.

