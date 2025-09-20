"You should be okay with him getting out at 30" - Former batter's huge remark on Abhishek Sharma after IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund reckons that young explosive opener Abhishek Sharma should be given some leeway in terms of consistency considering that his quick-fire 30s can win the team T20I games. Mukund also urged critics to refrain from asking the opener to rein himself in to an extent as that may not work in the team's favor.

Abhishek smashed 38 off just 15 balls in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match against Oman on Friday, September 19. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 188-8 on the board and then held the opposition to 167-4. Abhishek slammed five fours and two sixes before being caught behind off Jiten Ramanandi.

While reflecting on the destructive opening batter's cameo, Mukund told ESPNcricinfo that the Indian team management should be happy with Abhishek's efforts in Asia Cup 2025, even though he has not got the big scores. He opined:

"A lot of past players will call for Abhishek Sharma to show a lot more consistency in getting big scores. But, it’s very difficult if you are playing such a high-risk game. I hope we have come to the understanding that this guy is going to win us games. On the day he gets us the big score, we are going to win comfortably. But these are the starts India were looking for since the last [2022] T20 World Cup campaign.

"Abhishek can get you about 80-85 [in the powerplay]. With that, comes a little bit of a price on consistency. You bat deep till eight, so what’s the point of asking Abhishek to show some restraint. This is the way he should play always. You should be okay with him getting out at 30," the 35-year-old went on to add.

Before his blazing knock against Oman, Abhishek had scored 30 off 16 against UAE and followed it up with 31 off just 13 deliveries in the match against Pakistan.

"You will always see Abhishek Sharma bat like that" - Former India batter Wasim Jaffer

During the same discussion, another former India batter Wasim Jaffer also backed Abhishek's style of play. According to Jaffer, the young southpaw can either go all out or get out. Terming the 25-year-old as the ideal opener, he told ESPNcricinfo:

"That’s how he plays. He’s not one of those players who is going to take up balls. Either he’ll get out or he’s going to bat at that kind of a strike rate. No surprise at all. He is somebody who is very brave and doesn’t care about hitting the ball in the air. He’s taken down left-arm spinners and other bowlers also. He’s the ideal opener. Irrespective of who is bowling, you will always see Abhishek Sharma bat like that."

Having made his T20I debut in July 2024, Abhishek has so far featured in 20 matches. In 19 innings, the SRH star has scored 634 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 198.12. He has two hundreds and two fifties in the format.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

