Abhishek Sharma beats Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli to achieve massive record in latest ICC T20I rankings after Asia Cup 2025 heroics

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has achieved a massive record in the latest ICC T20I rankings following his exploits with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025. The left-handed batter has eclipsed England’s Dawid Malan (919) for the highest ratings (931) in the latest rankings. With that, the 25-year-old also pipped India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909). It's worth noting that he is only the sixth batter to achieve 900 ratings in T20Is.
The achievement came as Abhishek slammed 314 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 200 with the help of three half-centuries in the Asia Cup 2025. He was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his excellent batting display. With 931 ratings, Abhishek also extended his lead against England wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt (844 ratings).
Tilak Varma, who played a match-winning 69* (43) against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, rose to third place in the latest rankings for batters. The left-hander amassed 213 runs in the T20 tournament.
Other big gainers in the updated T20I batting rankings were Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson (up eight rungs to 31st), Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka (rose two places to fifth), and Kusal Perera (gained two spots to ninth).
Highest ratings for men’s T20I batters
- Abhishek Sharma – 931
- Dawid Malan – 919
- Suryakumar Yadav – 912
- Virat Kohli – 909
- Aaron Finch - 904
Kuldeep Yadav makes massive gains in latest ICC T20I rankings after Asia Cup 2025 success
India's Kuldeep Yadav also made rapid strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers following his brilliant outing with the ball throughout the Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner surged nine places to 12th following his 17 scalps in the continental tournament. Notably, Kuldeep bagged a four-fer in the Asia Cup 2025 final as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller.
Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain (rose six spots to 20th) was the other key mover in the latest ICC T20I rankings.
However, Hardik Pandya dropped from the top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders days after he missed the Asia Cup 2025 final due to a niggle. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka jumped three places to equal 30th.
