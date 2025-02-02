Abhishek Sharma breaks Shubman Gill's all-time record during IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I in Mumbai

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs off just 54 deliveries during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai. Thanks to his 135-run knock, Sharma now owns the record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20I cricket history.

Shubman Gill previously held the number one position on the all-time list. Two years ago, on February 1, 2023, Gill played an excellent knock of 126 runs from 63 balls against New Zealand in a bilateral match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sharma has now become the only Indian to score more than 130 runs in a single T20I innings. As far as the all-time list is concerned, Sharma has secured the 10th place. Aaron Finch owns the top spot in the overall list with a score of 172.

Gill and Sharma have a great bond off the field. The latter has now broken his best friend's all-time record. Abhishek Sharma entertained fans in Mumbai by smashing seven fours and 13 maximums during his blitzkrieg against England.

It is pertinent to note that none of the other Indian batters could cross the 30-run mark in the same innings. The next top-scorer for India after Sharma was Shivam Dube, who scored 30 runs off 13 balls.

Can India secure a 4-1 series win over England after Abhishek Sharma's century?

Although Abhishek Sharma did not receive enough support from the other batters, India have set a mammoth 248-run target for England at the Wankhede Stadium. Although such a humungous score has never been chased down at this venue before, England will fancy their chances after looking at Abhishek Sharma's brilliant knock.

India currently have a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. This match does not have much significance, but the Indian bowlers will be keen to ensure that Sharma's efforts do not end in a losing cause.

England's run-chase has started on an explosive note, with the visitors being 14/0 after just three balls in the innings. You can follow the run-chase live right here.

