"Abhishek Sharma can smash 50-60 in just 6 overs" - Former India batter's stern to message to Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif passed on a stern message to Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final. The two teams will fight for the trophy on Sunday, September 28, in Dubai.

Kaif reckoned that the Men in Blue had peaked at the right time against Sri Lanka. They posted a total of 202/5 batting first. Abhishek Sharma continued his stellar form with a 31-ball 61. Tilak Varma made an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls while Sanju Samson struck a 23-ball 39.

He indicated it as a direct message to Pakistan, stating that the batting unit was in form.

"From a cricketing perspective, India are peaking at the right time. Against Sri Lanka, they scored 200, their first time in this Asia Cup edition. That’s a direct message to Pakistan that the Indian batting line-up is in form. Abhishek Sharma can smash 50-60 in just 6 overs. Samson scores at number five or even three. Tilak Varma finishes innings unbeaten. Collectively, it shows they’re in rhythm before the big final," he said on his YouTube channel. (5:35)

Kaif also highlighted that the Men in Blue have handled pressure well over the past few years. He gave the example of the 2023 home ODI World Cup. The hosts won 10 games in a row before losing just one game, which was the final. Kaif remarked that it was a sign of their superior temperament.

Moreover, he even added that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side had better players compared to Pakistan.

"Player to player comparison also shows India ahead - from spinners like Kuldeep, Varun, Axar, who have often broken Pakistan in middle overs, to batting depth. If you score skill out of 10, India get 10, Pakistan just 2. The gap is huge," he stated.

This will be the third time that the two teams will face each other in the Asia Cup 2025. In the two previous meetings, the Men in Blue emerged victorious both times, asserting their dominance.

Kaif believes India will handle pressure well in the final

Mohammad Kaif also believed that Suryakumar and his men would handle pressure better than Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. He expressed that the expectations would be more on the Men in Blue, having beaten Pakistan twice already.

"Of course, for this Asia Cup final, expectations are heavier on India, they’ve beaten Pakistan twice already, so fans see a sure win. That’s extra pressure. But in their current form, I believe India will handle it. Even in a Super Over against Sri Lanka, they showed composure to defend under pressure," he said. (10:04)

Further, Kaif added that Pakistan beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka would be different from beating Suryakumar's team. Moreover, he criticised Bangladesh for failing to chase 135 against Pakistan. He reckoned it was poor cricket from Bangladesh rather than Pakistan playing well.

"Bangladesh, for years, have been “building a team for the future.” They still panic in crunch situations, like failing to chase 135 against Pakistan. Their batting collapsed, playing careless shots under pressure. This showed why they lost, not because Pakistan were extraordinary. Their cricket is just in building phase. This was a chance for them to win. They lost their common sense, that is why Pakistan won." (11:17)

