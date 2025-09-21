Abhishek Sharma celebrates fifty with his trademark ‘L’ gesture, blows flying kiss in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

India opener Abhishek Sharma celebrated his fifty with the trademark ‘L’ (Love) gesture in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan. The match is being played on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The milestone came on the fourth ball of the eighth over of India’s innings. Saim Ayub bowled a tossed-up delivery on middle, which the southpaw drove past cover for a boundary, reaching his half-century off just 24 balls. To celebrate, the 25-year-old marked the moment with his signature ‘L’ gesture while also blowing a flying kiss towards the stands.Watch the video here:This also became the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is against Pakistan. Earlier in the innings, he also became the batter to reach 50 sixes in T20Is in the fewest balls, achieving the milestone in just 331 deliveries.Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill’s 105-run opening stand puts India on top in their clash against PakistanAsked to bat first, Pakistan finished their 20 overs at 171/5, with Sahibzada Farhan top-scoring 58 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube picked up two wickets for India.Chasing 172, Abhishek Sharma smashed Shaheen Afridi for a six off the first ball. The Indian openers played aggressively, putting together a 50-run partnership in just 28 balls. They continued their attacking approach as India reached 69 without loss at the end of the powerplay.In the seventh over, Abhishek took on Abrar Ahmed, hitting him for two sixes, and reached his fifty off 24 balls in the eighth over. The opening duo added 105 runs off 59 balls before Shubman Gill departed for an impressive 47 off 28 balls, hitting eight fours. Meanwhile, skipper Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck.At the time of writing, India were 106/2 after 11 overs, needing 66 more to win, with Abhishek (58) and Tilak Varma (0) at the crease.