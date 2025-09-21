Slower ball does the trick as Shivam Dube removes Sahibzada Farhan for his second wicket in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

India all-rounder Shivam Dube claimed his second wicket of the match by dismissing Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s clash. The game is underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21.The breakthrough came on the very first ball of the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings. Dube bowled a slower delivery wide outside off, tempting Farhan into an expansive shot. However, the opener mistimed it off the toe end of the bat, sending the ball high in the air. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav safely pouched the catch at extra cover.Watch the dismissal here:The right-handed batter made 58 off 45 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. His wicket left Pakistan at 115/4 after 14.1 overs.Shivam Dube shines with two wickets in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 contestIndia skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first. Abhishek Sharma dropped Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan for a duck on the third ball of the first over off Hardik Pandya. The first breakthrough for Men in Blue came in the third over when Hardik dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 15 off nine balls, with Sanju Samson taking a sharp low catch.In the fifth over, Kuldeep Yadav gave Saim Ayub a reprieve on four. Farhan and Ayub then put together a 72-run partnership off 48 balls for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for 21 off 17 by Shivam Dube. Meanwhile, Kuldeep picked up his first wicket by dismissing Hussain Talat for 10 in the 14th over. Dube then claimed his second wicket, removing Farhan for 58.At the time of writing, Pakistan were 146/4 after 18 overs, with Mohammad Nawaz (20) and Salman Agha (15) at the crease. Shivam Dube returned figures of 2/33 from his four overs.