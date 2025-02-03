Abhishek Sharma gets hugged by sister & mother after scoring hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

India opener Abhishek Sharma was warmly greeted with hugs from his sister Komal and mother Manju after his record-breaking century in the fifth and final T20I against England. The match was held on Sunday, February 2, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first, the hosts set a formidable total of 247/9 in their 20 overs. Abhishek was the star for India, scoring an explosive 135 off 54 balls, including seven boundaries and 13 sixes.

In the process, he recorded the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, off just 17 balls—only behind his mentor Yuvraj Singh (12 balls)—and the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in 37 balls, just behind Rohit Sharma (35 balls).

In reply, England never managed to gain momentum as the Indian bowlers struck regularly. Mohammed Shami was the standout, picking up three wickets, while Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, and Abhishek each claimed two. The visitors were bowled out for just 97, falling short by 150 runs. With this dominant performance, India secured a 4-1 series victory.

Abhishek was named Player of the Match, and following the game, he was greeted with heartfelt hugs from his sister Komal and mother Manju in recognition of his historic knock.

Here’s a video of the moment:

Overall, the southpaw accumulated 279 runs across five matches, featuring a fifty and a century.

“It's a special one” - Abhishek Sharma reflects on his historic knock in the IND vs ENG 5th T20I

During the post-match presentation, after receiving the Player of the Match award for his brilliant 135-run innings in the 5th T20I against England, Abhishek Sharma called the knock a special one. The 24-year-old also credited the support from both the coach and captain for backing his aggressive intent. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“It's a special one. Coming for the country, it's always a great feeling. I've told this before as well. When I see it's my day, I always try to go from the first ball. The way the coach and captain have treated me from the first day, they always wanted this intent and always backed me - that was a special thing for me. When the opponents are bowling 140-150 plus, you have to be ready a second before anyone else.”

“Just wanted to react to the ball and play my shots. When you're hitting a world-class bowler over cover (his shot off Archer), it's always a special shot. The sixes off Rashid were also special for me. Yes, remember that (the straight drive). That was the special shot which Yuvi paaji mentioned last day. He should be happy after this. He always wanted me to bat till 15-20 overs. Even Gauti paaji wanted the same thing. So I think today was my day and I implemented well,” he continued.

Overall, Abhishek has now played 17 T20Is, scoring 535 runs, including two fifties and two centuries.

