“That’s where I want to see you” - Indian legend hails Abhishek Sharma for his record-breaking knock in 5th T20I against England

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to shower praise on his mentee, Abhishek Sharma. This comes after the young batter scored a stunning century in the fifth and final game of the T20I series against England on Sunday, February 2, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Asked to bat first, India lost Sanju Samson early for 16 runs, but his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, quickly took charge. He raced to his fifty off just 17 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian to do so, after his mentor Yuvraj Singh (12 balls).

The 24-year-old kept up the onslaught, reaching his century off 37 balls—only behind Rohit Sharma (35 balls) as the fastest Indian to the milestone. Abhishek finished with an explosive 135 off 54 balls, including seven boundaries and 13 sixes.

This stunning knock not only set a record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is but also earned him the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a single T20I innings. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue posted a total of 247/9 in their 20 overs.

As the young star notched up his second T20I hundred, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to X to commend the southpaw for his outstanding innings. He said:

“Well played @IamAbhisharma4! That’s where I want to see you! Proud of you.”

Abhishek has now scored 535 runs in 17 T20Is, averaging 33.43 with a strike rate of 193.84, including two fifties and as many hundreds.

Abhishek Sharma takes two wickets after a stunning century as India thrash England by 150 runs

Chasing a daunting target of 248, England never seemed in the contest, losing wickets consistently. Phil Salt (55 off 23 balls) was the only notable performer for the visitors, as eight other batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets for India, while Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma took two each. England were bowled out for just 97 in 10.3 overs, losing the match by 150 runs. With this dominant victory, India clinched the five-match series 4-1.

