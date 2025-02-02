“My wife will be watching” - Rohit Sharma’s hilarious response to Smriti Mandhana’s question leaves everyone in splits at BCCI Awards 2025 [Watch] 

India’s ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma had the crowd in fits of laughter with his witty response to a question posed by Smriti Mandhana at the Naman Awards 2025. The star-studded event took place on Saturday, February 1, in Mumbai.

The Mumbai cricketer, known for his forgetfulness, has often been the subject of playful jokes from his teammates. Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of India’s women’s cricket team, cheekily asked the veteran batter if he had picked up any new hobbies recently that his teammates liked to tease him about. To which, Rohit Sharma replied:

"I don't know. They tease me about forgetting. It's not a hobby obviously, but this is what they tease me about - that I forget my wallet, and passport - which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back.”

The women cricketer then asked him about the biggest things he’s ever forgotten, to which Rohit humorously declined to answer, joking that his wife would be watching. He responded:

"I can't say that! If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can't say that. I will keep that to myself.”

The opening batter will soon be back in action as he leads the Men in Blue in a three-match ODI series against England, beginning Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

"I realized it was very, very special" - Rohit Sharma reflects on 2024 T20 World Cup victory and celebrating with fans

During the Naman Awards 2025, Rohit Sharma reflected on the 2024 T20 World Cup, mentioning that it took him a while to fully grasp the significance of the team’s achievement until they arrived in Mumbai and celebrated with the fans. He said:

“Honestly, it took a while for me to realize that we won the World Cup up until we came to Mumbai, we realized what we actually did. Unfortunately for us, we were stuck in Barbados because of the hurricane, we’re not able to go out."

"We were there for three-four days, and you know when you win an ICC trophy, you want to go and celebrate, especially when you’re not in the country, you want to bring it back to the country and celebrate with the fans. When we arrive in Mumbai, we saw the glimpse of it. Next morning, when I woke up, I realized it was very, very special what we did," he added.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to clinch the title. Meanwhile, the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bid farewell to the shortest format following the victory.

