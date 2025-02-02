After concussion sub controversy, Shivam Dube strikes first ball to end Phil Salt’s heroics in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

Shivam Dube delivered with the ball in the fifth and final T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The seamer removed opener Phil Salt off the very first delivery of his spell as the tourists lost half their side for 82 in 7.1 overs.

Dube bowled a pace-off delivery outside the off stump and Salt managed a faint edge before wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (sub for Sanju Samson) completed a regulation catch. Salt was dismissed after scoring 55 runs off 23 balls.

This dismissal comes amid controversy involving him and Harshit Rana, who played a key role in helping India win the fourth T20I by 15 runs and seal the five-match series. Rana had replaced Dube as a concussion substitute and bagged three wickets in the contest.

Besides bowling, Shivam Dube also smashed 30 runs off 13 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries. The left-handed batter had also smashed 53 off 34 in the fourth T20I, his comeback match after missing 10 T20Is in a row following an injury.

Shivam Dube gets in the wickets tally as England fall like a pack of cards in 5th T20I

Shivam Dube got amongst wickets as England suffered a collapse in the fifth T20I. Besides Salt, Dube also got rid of Jacob Bethell. At the time of writing, the tourists were 97-9

Batting first, India put up 247/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma emerged as the leading run-scorer, smashing 135 runs off 54 balls, an innings laced with 13 sixes and seven boundaries.

Brydon Carse starred with the ball for England, picking up three wickets, while Mark Wood scalped two.

Team India have already sealed the series, extending their winning run to five series in a row after the 2024 T20 World Cup glory. Apart from England, they have beaten Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa over the last few months.

The two teams will next lock in a three-match ODI series to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Nagpur will host the series opener on Thursday, February 6.

Follow the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live score and updates here.

