Abhishek Sharma roars in delight after clobbering sensational 37-ball ton in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a sensational second T20I ton against England on Sunday, February 2. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai plays host to the last of the five T20I between the two sides.

Abhishek had a fine start to the series, scoring 79 off 32 deliveries in the opening match in Kolkata. He then had starts, but couldn't convert them into big scores, registering 12, 24, and 29 in the next three T20Is that followed. Coming into the fifth T20I, he had scored 144 in the four matches of the series.

Abhishek was a bit slow off the mark but managed to pick pace after he had hit Jofra Archer for 18 runs in the bowler's second over. He continued to have a boundary-hitting spree in the middle, scoring a half-century in 17 deliveries. He motored along to 98 off 34 deliveries and scored a single off his 37th delivery to register his second T20I century.

This was Abhishek Sharma's second ton in T20I cricket. He scored a hundred in July last year against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the series, scoring 100 runs off 47 deliveries. He continues to bat in the middle for the hosts.

India continues to march on despite loss of wickets at one end in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Being asked to bat first, Team India are currently going all guns blazing with the batters scoring more than 12 runs an over. Abhishek Sharma continues to stay in the middle and score boundaries at regular intervals while at the other end, wickets are falling at regular intervals, with Hardik Pandya (9 off 6) being the most recent batter to lose his wicket.

At the moment, India is on 194/5 after 15 overs with Rinku Singh joining Abhishek Sharma in the middle. They currently hold a 3-1 series lead over England, with three ODIs to follow, starting on February 6.

