Abhishek Sharma smashes back-to-back boundaries to race to another 50 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his rampant form in the Asia Cup 2025 as he brought up his third consecutive fifty of the tournament on Friday. The left-handed batter reached the landmark only in 22 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash in Dubai with back-to-back deliveries.The explosive opener, who greeted spinner Maheesh Theekshana with an enormous six, got to the milestone only in the sixth over of the innings. With Thushara bowling his third over of the innings, Abhishek put the shin-high full toss over to the extra boundary. He followed it up by slugging one to the deep backward square leg, thereby getting to 50 runs.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 25-year-old gave yet another electrifying start to the Men in Blue. He had made 75 against Bangladesh and smashed 74 against Pakistan in the previous two innings.Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 61 by Charith AsalankaAbhishek Sharma clobbered 61 off 31 deliveries. (Credits: Getty)The left-handed batter missed out on a well-deserved hundred on another occasion as Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka dismissed him in his first over. Abhishek, who was on 61 off 30 deliveries, miscued a dragged-down delivery from Asalanka to deep mid-wicket as Kamindu Mendis took a straight mid-wicket.Before Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana removed Shubman Gill (4) and Wanindu Hasaranga trapped Suryakumar Yadav (12) to peg back the mighty Indian side. However, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have put India on track for a big score.Earlier, Asalanka had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai. The Island nation announced one change to their playing XI, drafting in Janith Liyange for Chamika Karunaratne. Meanwhile, India rested Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.The Men in Blue have already qualified for the final with a couple of victories, but will want the momentum of another win ahead of facing Pakistan on Sunday. As for Sri Lanka, they will eye a consolation victory after losing both their Super 4 games.