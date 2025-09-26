  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Abhishek Sharma smashes back-to-back boundaries to race to another 50 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma smashes back-to-back boundaries to race to another 50 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 26, 2025 21:59 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma in action. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma continued his rampant form in the Asia Cup 2025 as he brought up his third consecutive fifty of the tournament on Friday. The left-handed batter reached the landmark only in 22 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash in Dubai with back-to-back deliveries.

Ad

The explosive opener, who greeted spinner Maheesh Theekshana with an enormous six, got to the milestone only in the sixth over of the innings. With Thushara bowling his third over of the innings, Abhishek put the shin-high full toss over to the extra boundary. He followed it up by slugging one to the deep backward square leg, thereby getting to 50 runs.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 25-year-old gave yet another electrifying start to the Men in Blue. He had made 75 against Bangladesh and smashed 74 against Pakistan in the previous two innings.

Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 61 by Charith Asalanka

Abhishek Sharma clobbered 61 off 31 deliveries. (Credits: Getty)
Abhishek Sharma clobbered 61 off 31 deliveries. (Credits: Getty)

The left-handed batter missed out on a well-deserved hundred on another occasion as Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka dismissed him in his first over. Abhishek, who was on 61 off 30 deliveries, miscued a dragged-down delivery from Asalanka to deep mid-wicket as Kamindu Mendis took a straight mid-wicket.

Ad

Before Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana removed Shubman Gill (4) and Wanindu Hasaranga trapped Suryakumar Yadav (12) to peg back the mighty Indian side. However, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have put India on track for a big score.

Earlier, Asalanka had won the toss and opted to field first in Dubai. The Island nation announced one change to their playing XI, drafting in Janith Liyange for Chamika Karunaratne. Meanwhile, India rested Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the final with a couple of victories, but will want the momentum of another win ahead of facing Pakistan on Sunday. As for Sri Lanka, they will eye a consolation victory after losing both their Super 4 games.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications