"Abhishek Sharma is unstoppable in the Powerplay" - Fans hail youngster for another blistering cameo in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma got the team off to a solid start yet again in their Asia Cup 2025 fixture against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The left-hander took the attack to the opposition right from the word go.

The Men In Blue restricted Pakistan to 127/9 from 20 overs after bowling first. Abhishek began the chase with a boundary off the very first ball against Shaheen Shah Afridi. He hit the pacer for a six on the very next ball and made his intentions clear.

Abhishek smashed 31 runs off just 13 deliveries, including four boundaries and two maximums at a strike-rate of 238.46. As a result of his swashbuckling knock, India raced to 61/2 in the powerplay.

Fans hailed the youngster on X for another blistering cameo against Pakistan.

"Abhishek Sharma is unstoppable in the Powerplay 🔥 30 off 16, then 31 off 13—absolute carnage!," a fan wrote.

MoonMission 💜 @sandeshpath Abhishek Sharma is unstoppable in the Powerplay 🔥 30 off 16, then 31 off 13—absolute carnage!

In a small chase, Abhishek gave India the perfect start to put the pressure on the opposition and make it easy for the batters to walk in.

"Abhishek Sharma did his job brilliantly now it's easy for India to play run a ball and win it easily #PakVsInd," a fan tweeted.

Fans praised him for his fearless and aggressive approach at the top. Once again, he set the chase up with his destructive batting in the powerplay.

VIKAS @Vikas662005 Abhishek Sharma No.1 T20 batter. He finish the opposition in powerplay. His fearless & attacking approach is siperb. T20 cricket demands it. ​ Abhishek Sharma ❤️

"Some retards don't rate Abhishek Sharma btw powerplay monster frrr," a tweet read.

BatBallBytes @armaann_01 Abhishek Sharma departs, having done exactly what he’s known to do! #indvspak2025 #INDvPAK

"What a beast this guy Abhishek Sharma is. 😵," another fan wrote.

The left-hander had scored 30 off 16 balls with two fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 187.5 against the UAE in India's first match. He had begun the chase with a six off the first ball, similar to his start with a boundary against Pakistan.

Vijay @vijay707us First match: 6 in the first ball. Second match: 4 in the first 🥇 ball 🏀. ​ Abhishek Sharma‼️ is Special 💪🚨💪

A look at Abhishek Sharma's T20I stats

Abhishek made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2024. While he was dismissed for a duck on debut, he slammed a century in the second game and announced himself on the big stage.

The youngster has played 19 T20Is so far. He has scored 596 runs from 18 innings at an average of 35.06 and a strike-rate of 195.1. The left-hander has slammed two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

His top score came against England during the five-match home T20I series earlier this year. He scored 135 runs off 54 balls at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The knock came at a strike-rate of 250, including seven boundaries and 13 sixes.

