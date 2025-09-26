  • home icon
Abhishek Sharma whacks Maheesh Theekshana for a massive six in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Published Sep 26, 2025 20:35 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma slammed a monstrous six off Maheesh Theekshana. [Getty Images]

In-form opener Abhishek Sharma continued his purple patch with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The left-handed batter welcomed the off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana with an 88-metre six in the second over.

The spectacular shot came off the first delivery of the second over of India’s innings. Theekshana fired a delivery into the slot towards the leg stump, and Abhishek climbed on it. The southpaw cleared his front foot out of the way and whacked the ball in the second tier over deep mid-wicket.

Watch the video below:

With over 250 runs in six innings, Abhishek Sharma is currently the leading run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025. The 25-year-old slammed 74 (39) and 75 (37) against Pakistan and Bangladesh, respectively, in the two Super 4 games. The World No.1 batter had earlier slammed 135 off 54 balls against England at home earlier this year.

Abhishek Sharma continues his red-hot form, but Shubman Gill departs cheaply in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form after the Men in Blue were asked to bat first by Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka, who won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, Shubman Gill was caught and bowled by Theekshana, departing for four runs off three balls he faced.

At the time of writing, India were 59/1 after five overs, with Abhishek (41 off 19) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (10 off 9) at the crease.

Suryakumar Yadav and company are yet to lose any match in the Asia Cup 2025. The defending champions will now be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka before the summit clash against Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday, September 28. Team India are eying their ninth trophy, while the Men in Green have won the tournament twice.

On the other hand, the Charith Asalanka-led side has been eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back defeats against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Follow the IND vs SL Super 4 match live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

More from Sportskeeda
